BYD May Have More Than One Passenger Car Factory in Europe

We’re yet to learn if BYD officially beat Volkswagen in the Chinese market in November. Although we still lack VW’s sales numbers, BYD sold 230,427 vehicles in China last month, quite a leap from the 152,863 units the China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) said it sold until November 27. However, that shows how aggressively the company is expanding. The latest move is BYD’s intention to have up to two factories in Europe.

