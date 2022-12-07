This 8-Acre Property Hides Two Rare 428 Cobra Jet Ford Torinos Waiting to Be Rescued

There's a thin line between a hoarder and a collector. Society perceives the former as an individual with a persistent difficulty disposing of their possessions (regardless of their value). The latter collects specific items they deem 'valuable' as a hobby or profession. So, what do you call a car enthusiast who's accumulated many classic cars over their lifetime with no intention of selling?
Craig LoPresti of Thecraig909 YouTube channel recently featured his friend Rod's dad's entire private collection of cars accumulated over a lifetime.
"I was lucky enough to meet Rod Olmstead, and he was lucky enough to let me not only tour but document the property of his father, who had amassed this amazing collection of classic Ford parts and products and a bunch of incredibly rare vehicles over his lifetime of building and restoring classic cars," Craig revealed.
They say one man's junk is another man's treasure. For an unsuspecting person, Rod's dad's collection is a junkyard that needs clearing, but for a classic car enthusiast, it's a treasure trove worth a fortune.
According to Rod, his dad owned a restoration shop for 47 years, and most of the cars on the property were used as donor cars. Since storage was expensive, the classics were accumulated in the property so he could sell parts to customers.
There's everything from Ford Rancheros, Fairlanes, Mustangs, a '64 Galaxy, a '63 Thunderbird Convertible, a '69 Plymouth Roadrunner, a '63 Ford Custom 500, rare '64 Mercury (Breezeway). But the cherry of the collection is a "Q" Code 1969 Ford Torino 428 Cobra Jet Fastback (4-speed) and an "R" Code '69 Ford Torino GT 428 Cobra Jet (automatic).
"The difference between the Q-code car and the R-code car is the Q-code car was just the 428 with a plain hood, while the R-code was a 428 Cobra Jet car with a shaker. So it had the air cleaner sticking through the hood," Rod explained.
The Ford Torino is an exceptional car in American muscle car history. Even though it had an 8-year run from 1968 when it was introduced, it holds a special place among muscle cars of its era thanks to its 428 Cobra Jet engine.
The big block V8 engine was capable of 355 hp (360 ps) and 440 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque, and was specifically designed for the street and drag strip.
Curious about what other iconic cars exist on the property? We recommend watching the video below for the walk around and history of Rod's dad's private collection.
