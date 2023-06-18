Exotic 1,800-HP Hypercar EH Storm Comes From a Parallel Universe to Make Canada Proud

Formula One, the highest class of automotive motorsport, currently asks its participants to use turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engines in combination with some form of electrification. Starting with 2026, new regulations will impose an even higher use of electric assistance, and we are probably looking at a distant horizon when Formula E and One will most likely be one and the same.
But sometimes, that threshold can be achieved without too much effort and consideration from the real world – the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always looking ahead in time with lots of dreamy visions. For example, we all know that the current F1 formulae have triggered the creation of street-usable limited-production sports cars that feature Formula One-derived technology like never before – quick and easy examples are the Mercedes-AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie, among others.
However, even with their mind-bending technology, these are not the absolute hypercars of our times. Instead, that crown is currently worn by the all-electric Rimac Nevera, a state-of-the-art limited-production sports car that doesn't even care about F1 all that much. Well, if a particular pixel master had his way, that would be subject to change, and his vision involves an interesting mix of EV and Formula One tech, plus Canada!
Yep, that's right, Canada. Digital automotive artist Emre Husmen, simply titled emrEHusmen on social media, has decided that the proud automotive industry of Canada needs a heroic EV to look forward to. Because he created it, the model also bears the name 'EH Storm' in reference to his initials and the strong winds that roam across North America – while the project is a "revolutionary electric hypercar concept inspired by recent Formula 1 cars."
He doesn't refer to engine technology, though, as the 1,800+ horsepower sports car features "active ground-effect aerodynamics and active suspension" technology, while "Canada's first proper hypercar project" would also come with a central driving position with space for two passengers on the sides, just like the McLaren F1 or Speedtail. Additionally, a built-in AI system would create a host of tricks on the fly – from bespoke simulations of gear shifts to the recreation of "iconic engine sounds of legendary Formula 1 vehicles (…) both on the inside and outside."
The entire process of 3D development belongs to the author, which is no easy feat considering that he also implemented a variety of backgrounds to give his project further credibility – including pristine studio shots and life-like surroundings. Speaking a little more of wacky motorsport-derived stuff, the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the events surrounding it also tugged the heartstrings of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media.
The pixel master was quick to take notice (just like the entire world) of the Garage 56 NASCAR Camaro attending the centennial edition of the biggest endurance race on the planet. And, in his own way, he returned the favor of seeing the big and burly American car racing on the Old Continent by creating a hypothetical 1982 Porsche 911 prepared for NASCAR with the Miller High Life Buick Regal livery, some 934 parts, and giant steel wheels with Goodyear 'Billboards!' Cool, right?
However, even with their mind-bending technology, these are not the absolute hypercars of our times. Instead, that crown is currently worn by the all-electric Rimac Nevera, a state-of-the-art limited-production sports car that doesn't even care about F1 all that much. Well, if a particular pixel master had his way, that would be subject to change, and his vision involves an interesting mix of EV and Formula One tech, plus Canada!
Yep, that's right, Canada. Digital automotive artist Emre Husmen, simply titled emrEHusmen on social media, has decided that the proud automotive industry of Canada needs a heroic EV to look forward to. Because he created it, the model also bears the name 'EH Storm' in reference to his initials and the strong winds that roam across North America – while the project is a "revolutionary electric hypercar concept inspired by recent Formula 1 cars."
He doesn't refer to engine technology, though, as the 1,800+ horsepower sports car features "active ground-effect aerodynamics and active suspension" technology, while "Canada's first proper hypercar project" would also come with a central driving position with space for two passengers on the sides, just like the McLaren F1 or Speedtail. Additionally, a built-in AI system would create a host of tricks on the fly – from bespoke simulations of gear shifts to the recreation of "iconic engine sounds of legendary Formula 1 vehicles (…) both on the inside and outside."
The entire process of 3D development belongs to the author, which is no easy feat considering that he also implemented a variety of backgrounds to give his project further credibility – including pristine studio shots and life-like surroundings. Speaking a little more of wacky motorsport-derived stuff, the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the events surrounding it also tugged the heartstrings of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media.
The pixel master was quick to take notice (just like the entire world) of the Garage 56 NASCAR Camaro attending the centennial edition of the biggest endurance race on the planet. And, in his own way, he returned the favor of seeing the big and burly American car racing on the Old Continent by creating a hypothetical 1982 Porsche 911 prepared for NASCAR with the Miller High Life Buick Regal livery, some 934 parts, and giant steel wheels with Goodyear 'Billboards!' Cool, right?