How Do You Like Your Potential Honda S2000 Revivals - Traditional or Exotic?

Production of the high-revving Honda S2000 open-top sports car only lasted for a decade, but the desire to see it brought back to life has become even more prolonged. And while we're still waiting for an official decision in the real world, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has already taken the necessary steps to fulfill all of our dreams.
First introduced in 1995 as the SSM concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, the two-door roadster was launched as a production version in 1999 to celebrate the parent company's half-century anniversary. Carrying on with the tradition of S500, S600, or S800 roadsters of the 1960s, the sports car had the engine displacement in its name and the letter 'S' standing for 'sports.' While the design is rather classic and minimalistic, the affectionately-named 'S2k' became known around the world in its two iterations (AP1 and AP2) for rocking an exceptional power output of around 124 hp per liter, or two ponies per cubic inch, a record for naturally aspirated cars.
Unfortunately, even during the 2000s, the decline in sales of sports cars was becoming quite obvious, and the financial crisis certainly didn't help their case. As such, the S2000 has not been around for almost 15 years – although, during all that time, fans eagerly hoped for a continuation. Well, that's not going to be hard to indulge if they admit a bit of suspension of disbelief and commit to some of the latest projects dwelling around the parallel universes of car CGI. And we even have a couple of examples to show you, not just one.
First and foremost, Sander Sonts, the graphic designer of automotive ideas tucked behind the disander_concepts moniker on social media, is touting the return of the Honda S2000 in the most traditional way possible – with a classic allure that anyone (even outside the Honda fan realm) would recognize as part of the S2000 lineage. The black virtual concept, thus, is featured as a front mid-engine sports car with a removable top and just two doors and two seats. We don't get to see what powers the digital prototype, but we can safely assume it's something that rhymes with ICE based on the dual exhaust outlets tugging the rear diffuser between them.
The interior is also as classic as possible if we are allowed an educated guess, as we can only see the top portion of the crimson leather seats from the CGI angles provided by the pixel master. Alas, the look is decidedly aggressive – especially the front treatment has a lovely frown about the headlights that makes it look cute and menacing at the same time. Anyway, if you want something more extreme than a traditional S2000 that we would decidedly see fit to carry itself around with the Civic Type R or Acura Integra Type S turbocharged 2.0-liter K20C1 inline-four engine, there is also the option to (intensely) dream about the idea of Travis Yang.
An Art Center Design student better known as trav1s_yang on social media, this CGI expert has come up with a wacky reinterpretation of the original Honda S2000 DNA and morphed the potential revival candidate called 'S 2 K' into a proper speedster that requires a racing helmet to feel safe from eating all the bugs that cross your path. Sure, that one is even more wishful thinking than the first reinterpretation, but who are we to judge the digital heart's S2k desires?
