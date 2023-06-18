Fully-Restored 1968 Plymouth Road Runner Wants To See How Much Money You Have in the Bank

Even though it wasn't on the market for that many years, the Plymouth Road Runner made such a big splash that it remains a sought-after model. A true collectible, it caters to petrolheads of all ages, though most of them weren't even born back when the Chrysler-owned brand, which was discontinued in 2001, made it.
The first generation lived from 1968 to 1970, and Plymouth gave birth to its successor the following year. Unlike the original, which came as a coupe and convertible, the second-gen was offered with a fixed-roof design solely, and so was the third generation, which entered production in 1975. The nameplate was dropped altogether in 1980, leaving a void that has yet to be filled.
We all know the automotive industry would be better with more muscle cars, so we won't even mention it. Oh, wait, we just did. And with that reference aside, it's time to present you with a 1968 Plymouth Road Runner that deserves your attention. It is part of the first generation, and even if it was made back when man had yet to step on the Moon, this old-timer is in great condition all around.
The top-notch form is due to a complete restoration process, during which every part was given a new lease on life. Not only that, but it has a restomod twist as well, with several upgraded components such as the brakes, which feature cross-drilled discs. The car is presented in a nice shade of green with a black hood that sports a large scoop and has several shiny accents on the outside. It rides on American Racing wheels with a five-spoke design and a chrome look, and it seems ready to take on whatever its next owner might throw at it.
Don't think it lacks in the power department because it doesn't. At its heart lies the 440-ci V8, a 7.2-liter unit that used to be the range-topping offering back in the day. We do not know how much it puts out, but it was good for 390 horsepower back in the day. We now have punchier hot hatches, but remember that this car came out 55 years ago. Transmission options included a three-speed automatic and a four-speed manual, and this one is in the two-pedal configuration.
Pre-purchase inspections are welcomed, the GarageKeptMotors listing reveals, and to sign your name on the dotted line, you will have to pay new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak money on it. The modern-day muscle car has an MSRP of $87,295, and this old-timer with gorgeous looks costs $89,900. So, is this 1968 Plymouth Road Runner worth it, or would you rather get something newer instead for that kind of money?
