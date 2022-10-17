1968 Plymouth HEMI Road Runner Is an All-Original Gem, Hides One Little Secret

When it comes to classic cars, nothing beats an unmolested and unrestored survivor in terms of value and desirability. But such vehicles are hard to come by because only a few of them spent their lives as garage queens. And when they do show up for sale, they usually cost a fortune.
But luckily enough, there are a few "next best thing" alternatives to consider. I'm talking about sympathetic restorations with rebuilt rather than replacement parts and examples that are as original as they get except (pretty much) for a fresh coat of paint. The 1968 Plymouth Road Runner you see here is part of the latter category.
Not only a rare first-year version with a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 (only 1,109 were fitted with this engine in 1968) but it's also equipped with scarce and desirable options like power steering and power disc brakes. On top of that, it's highly original thanks to a "very fussy" previous owner who went out of his way "to rebuild parts instead of replacing them."
The paint is the only thing that prevents it from being a full-blown survivor. The gorgeous B5 Blue it comes in is relatively fresh but it's true to the car's factory color. And it's polished to a mirror finish, much like every single chrome element that makes the 1968 Road Runner a gorgeous representative of the golden muscle car era.
The interior looks just as good and all the original components are still in place, down to the glove box liner with ink stamp, the rev counter, and the eight-track Am unit.
But the biggest highlight lies under the hood in the form of a numbers-matching HEMI V8. Rebuilt by Mopar expert Kilpatrick Engine, it still rocks its original dual four-barrel carburetor, while the air cleaner still sports the original chrome finish. Even the battery is a period-correct reproduction.
Both the rare power steering pump and the original steering box were rebuilt, as were the original brakes. The numbers-matching 727 Torqueflite automatic gearbox and the heavy-duty Dana 60 rear end are still in the car, both refreshed for optimum operation. Needless to say, this Road Runner is rust-free.
All told, this HEMI-powered coupe is a museum-grade classic that runs and drives as well as it looks. Yes, it's not 100% original but it's not as expensive as true-blue survivor either. Volo Auto Sales is offering this blue Mopar at $156,998, which is notably below its appraised value of $185,000. Not bad for one of the finest 1968 HEMI Road Runners in existence, don't you think?
