1968 Plymouth Road Runner Looks Unassuming, Hides Rare Factory Option

Introduced in 1968 as a more affordable alternative to the GTX, the Plymouth Road Runner became an instant hit with muscle car enthusiasts. Plymouth sold more than 44,000 units in 1968, but sales climbed even higher to around 81,100 examples in 1969.
Come 2022 and early Road Runners are anything but rare. However, certain examples are difficult to find and usually fetch a lot of dough at public auctions. The HEMI cars are by far the rarest with only 1,009 built in 1968, 787 sold in 1969, and 152 in 1970. And you'll need a ton of good luck to find a HEMI-powered convertible because Plymouth made only... wait for it... 13!
Road Runners fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Barrel are also scarce with only 3,227 units built in 1969 and 1970, leaving the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 model as the more common version.
But this doesn't necessarily mean that only the HEMI- and 440-equipped cars are the only collectible Road Runners to get. It also doesn't mean that the 383 vehicles are mundane. Some of them are actually pretty rare because they were ordered with special-order options that not many people knew about at the time.
One such option is the Performance Axle package, which included, among others, heavy-duty leaf springs, a heavy-duty radiator, and 3.91 gears for the rear axle. Unfortunately, there are no records as to how many were equipped like that, but Road Runner experts agree that this option is very rare on 1968 cars.
And Ralph Barbagallo is one happy owner who can confirm that this bundle is rare because he spent years and years getting one. As ridiculous as it may sound, you're more likely to find a 1968 HEMI Road Runner than a 383 with this axle.
On top of being a rare gem, this Road Runner is also perfect from every angle. That's because the owner gave it a full restoration after he bought it in 2014. And if you don't find the Sunfire Yellow paint spectacular, you should check out the interior. It's finished in a very delicious two-tone green, also a combo you don't see very often. Oh, and let's not forget about the turquoise engine block, a 1968-exclusive feature.
If you're into memorabilia, this Road Runner also comes with a trunk full of period literature and marketing goodies, including a Zippo lighter, a glass, and even a squeaky road runner toy. Check it all out in the video below.
Road Runners fitted with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Six-Barrel are also scarce with only 3,227 units built in 1969 and 1970, leaving the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 model as the more common version.
But this doesn't necessarily mean that only the HEMI- and 440-equipped cars are the only collectible Road Runners to get. It also doesn't mean that the 383 vehicles are mundane. Some of them are actually pretty rare because they were ordered with special-order options that not many people knew about at the time.
One such option is the Performance Axle package, which included, among others, heavy-duty leaf springs, a heavy-duty radiator, and 3.91 gears for the rear axle. Unfortunately, there are no records as to how many were equipped like that, but Road Runner experts agree that this option is very rare on 1968 cars.
And Ralph Barbagallo is one happy owner who can confirm that this bundle is rare because he spent years and years getting one. As ridiculous as it may sound, you're more likely to find a 1968 HEMI Road Runner than a 383 with this axle.
On top of being a rare gem, this Road Runner is also perfect from every angle. That's because the owner gave it a full restoration after he bought it in 2014. And if you don't find the Sunfire Yellow paint spectacular, you should check out the interior. It's finished in a very delicious two-tone green, also a combo you don't see very often. Oh, and let's not forget about the turquoise engine block, a 1968-exclusive feature.
If you're into memorabilia, this Road Runner also comes with a trunk full of period literature and marketing goodies, including a Zippo lighter, a glass, and even a squeaky road runner toy. Check it all out in the video below.