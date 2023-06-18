Would You Kick the Purosangue SUV Out of Bed for a Ferrari Roma Sedan?

Ferrari has more vehicles in its portfolio than ever before, yet you can probably tell what its most important model is, can't you? It is the Purosangue, a super crossover that goes up against the likes of the Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Bentayga Speed.
The exotic high-rider represents the Italian brand's first venture into this segment. It is a great daily driver with enough space for the family and a decent-sized cargo area. But do you know what else would tickle the needs of driving enthusiasts? That would be a real four-door sedan.
Such a model has been rumored to enter production numerous times, yet with the crossover boom, it will probably never happen. If it does, though, then chances are it might be for the inevitable electric era. Over the years, there have been multiple unofficial takes on it, and one of the latest was signed by sugardesign_1. It is a four-door version of the Ferrari Roma, and it calls Fantasy Land home.
A true grand touring sedan, it retains the shark-nose face of the real thing, as well as the minimalist grille and the slender LED headlights. The hood also carries over, and further back, it has a longer roof and more space between the axles. It has four doors, with the front ones being shorter than those of the Roma, and an identical back end comprising the same taillights, bumper, diffuser, trunk lid, and quad pipes. The wheels were also retained, and the powertrain would be identical.
Breathing air from behind that small and classy grille is a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that directs the thrust to the rear axle, it develops 620 ps (611 hp/456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque. Ferrari says the Roma, which tips the scales at almost one and a half tons (~3,300 lbs) dry, takes 3.4 seconds to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) from zero, a couple of tenths quicker than the iconic Enzo, before tapping out at a little over 320 kph (199 mph).
Needless to say, the Ferrari Roma would work great as a sedan, but as we already told you, it will never happen. First, it would inevitably fall in the same category as the Porsche Panamera, and it would be much more expensive. Second, it would probably be cannibalized by the Purosangue, and the Prancing Horse wouldn't be willing to sacrifice a lot of money on the research and development of such a model. On the other hand, those who are not into crossovers and SUVs and have enough money in the bank would order one. But would you kick the Purosangue out of bed for it?
