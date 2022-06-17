Brand-New Ferrari Roma Gets First Detail, the Paint Shows "a Ton of Defects"

A paint-to-sample finish according to the build specifics plaque in the trunk, this Roma was delivered to its rightful owner in November 2021. He’s been traveling ever since, which is why the car still features delivery miles. Even though it’s a brand-new vehicle, this Fezza is far from perfect.
Finished in Verde British Racing 611 over Nero 8500 for the interior, the gran turismo has been thoroughly detailed by Larry Kosilla and his crew at AMMO NYC. After a power wash, a foam, and the subsequent rinse, the gentleman in the featured video shows “a ton of defects” that require “some careful polishing” because Ferrari paint is – pretty often - on the soft side.
Larry further highlights that strong wheel cleaners aren’t recommended when cleaning carbon-ceramic brakes. Or brand-new wheels for that matter. He also explains that microfiber towels allow him to reach in tighter areas behind the rims better than a wash mitt. Turning our attention back to the Roma’s paint, are you curious what kind of defects had to be addressed?
“You can see there are pigtails, little marks, swirls everywhere. What’s happening, typically at the factory, is it probably looks good when it comes out. But when paint gasses out and comes back down, you’re going to see these pop out. It’s fairly common. It happens on Porsches, on Ferraris.”
Compound and sanding marks are present as well. With the car perfectly clean on the outside, Larry takes his 1.0-inch wool pad and some polish to the British Racing Green. Afterward, he finishes it up with a 1.0-inch foam pad. The before and after looks pretty good without removing too much clear coat in the process. 12 to 15 other localized sanding spots followed suit, after which the remaining swirls were polished with a larger pad.
A larger-stroke polishing machine comes into focus at the 5:39 mark of the video. Not a 21-millimeter throw, but a 12-millimeter throw because of the softer-than-usual paint. Larry uses a 5.0-inch pad and speed 3.5 for the remaining swirls. Finally polished, the Ferrari gets front-end clear bra and AMMO Gelee Pro protective coating for the wheels. A single 30-milliliter bottle is $95 at press time, but it’s very easy to apply and wipe off.
Next, Larry applies AMMO Reflex Pro Enamel Coat ceramic coating, which lasts up to two years if properly maintained. A 30-millimeter bottle is $149 at press time. Applied in overlapping motions with a microfiber applicator, the coating needs two to three minutes to cure. When the rainbow effect appears, it’s high time to remove any excess with a microfiber towel.
On the outside of the windshield, Larry also had to clean a few gluey areas. Some interior vacuuming later, the carpets are cleaned up with a nylon bristle brush. Tire dressing follows suit, and that’s detailing done right!
