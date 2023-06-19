Outdoor Gear Manufacturer 1UP Has the Cargo Solutions To Amp Up Your Cycling Adventures

The RV and mobile living industry is showing very little signs of ever slowing down. This is why we're seeing countless gear manufacturers like 1UP USA still going strong with countless bits and pieces meant to transform your truck, 4x4, camper, or RV into a raging adventure machine.
Folks, 1UP has been a part of the American cycling, camping, and off-road community since 2001. that's over 20 years of presence in the market, meaning there's something this crew has to be doing right. Today, we dive in closer to see what they offer and why this brand needs to be on your outdoor living radar.
In the above paragraph, I mentioned the 'cycling community' first. Why? Simply because that's how this crew started out doing business, but they continue to do so today, with most of their systems focusing on nothing more than figuring out ways to bring as many bikes with you to your outdoor stage as possible.
That said, 1UP comes to the game with racks like the Recon, a five-bike rack that you hitch up to your truck. In the process, you'll be dishing out up to $1,400 (€1,300 at current exchange rates) without any additional add-ons. If you need a smaller or more affordable option, the Equip'D is for you, priced starting at $525 (€480) and up. But for those of us that ride some heavier duty machines, like e-MTBs and even electric motorcycles like a Sur-Ron, there are racks like the Heavy Duty Double or Super Duty Single, starting at $430 (€390).
If a hitch-mounted system isn't your sort of thing, another way to attack your cycling habits is with one of two roof racks. One is built just for your average bicycle, but another rack hits a very small niche of the cycling industry, tandem bikes. In short, if you own a tandem bike and have been looking for a solution, 1UP has got something for your weird self.
Bicycles and all that aside, if you search 1UP's website, you'll notice an array of extra gear and carriers that help extend your vehicle's cargo-carrying abilities. In particular, I'm referring to systems like this manufacturer's hitch-mounted cargo carriers. Here you can find trays suitable for an array of gear that you may need on your excursions. Some mount directly to your hitch, as I mentioned, while others can be used as an add-on for your existing bike rack system. The downside is that these extra components only fit with other 1UP gear. This is nothing new; it's one way manufacturers ensure they have a constant flow of business.
Now, cars aren't the only machines that can use 1UP gear. Considering that an array of RVs and other motorhomes include garage bays, we can access other goods from this crew. For example, under "Storage," 1UP offers a complete lineup of tools you can use to store your bicycles, riding gear, tools, you name it. Wall-mounted slide mounts, holders, and shelves are all part of the lineup. Best of all, this stuff can even be used in your at-home garage, too. Be sure to check out the countless other solutions this crew has in store.
Come to think of it, things don't have to end there. Suppose you're the sort of person like myself. In that case, who's into things like campervans, RVs, and travel trailers? Think about it. This sort of gear can help you extend your adventure horizons. You've been driving for hours to reach some crazy trails in the middle of nowhere, and since it's too late in the day, doze off for the evening, and start exploring the next day, instead.
Wake up to the sounds of birds chirping outside your unit, have a coffee, and grab a bite to eat. Once you've packed your lunch and drinks for the ride, unload your babies, and off you go. Just be sure to wear proper riding gear for the terrain you're aiming for. Hours later, sweat dripping into your eyes, you return to your home in the middle of nowhere, mount your bike, e-bike, or light e-moto onto your 1UP platform, and you're set for the next leg of your journey.
In the above paragraph, I mentioned the 'cycling community' first. Why? Simply because that's how this crew started out doing business, but they continue to do so today, with most of their systems focusing on nothing more than figuring out ways to bring as many bikes with you to your outdoor stage as possible.
That said, 1UP comes to the game with racks like the Recon, a five-bike rack that you hitch up to your truck. In the process, you'll be dishing out up to $1,400 (€1,300 at current exchange rates) without any additional add-ons. If you need a smaller or more affordable option, the Equip'D is for you, priced starting at $525 (€480) and up. But for those of us that ride some heavier duty machines, like e-MTBs and even electric motorcycles like a Sur-Ron, there are racks like the Heavy Duty Double or Super Duty Single, starting at $430 (€390).
However, it's the newest addition to the family, the 2 in Heavy Duty Single, that allows up to carry rides like the Sur-Ron I mentioned. The only catch is that you must pick up the V Style Ramp separately. Otherwise, you'll need to hit the gym to lift an e-moto onto this bugger. Speaking of add-ons, you can even increase the capacity to three bikes.
If a hitch-mounted system isn't your sort of thing, another way to attack your cycling habits is with one of two roof racks. One is built just for your average bicycle, but another rack hits a very small niche of the cycling industry, tandem bikes. In short, if you own a tandem bike and have been looking for a solution, 1UP has got something for your weird self.
Bicycles and all that aside, if you search 1UP's website, you'll notice an array of extra gear and carriers that help extend your vehicle's cargo-carrying abilities. In particular, I'm referring to systems like this manufacturer's hitch-mounted cargo carriers. Here you can find trays suitable for an array of gear that you may need on your excursions. Some mount directly to your hitch, as I mentioned, while others can be used as an add-on for your existing bike rack system. The downside is that these extra components only fit with other 1UP gear. This is nothing new; it's one way manufacturers ensure they have a constant flow of business.
Now, cars aren't the only machines that can use 1UP gear. Considering that an array of RVs and other motorhomes include garage bays, we can access other goods from this crew. For example, under "Storage," 1UP offers a complete lineup of tools you can use to store your bicycles, riding gear, tools, you name it. Wall-mounted slide mounts, holders, and shelves are all part of the lineup. Best of all, this stuff can even be used in your at-home garage, too. Be sure to check out the countless other solutions this crew has in store.
So, what does all this amount to? Well, let's take a moment to kick back and imagine your truck or 4x4 decked out to the brim with gear like this. What's the result? I'll tell you the result: an adventure mobile designed to carry more bikes than you probably own. Once you finally reach your destination, unload your beasts, lock up your truck, and off you go. Once you're done, come back to your mobile carrier, load up, and off you go. Someone's going to be sleeping well tonight.
Come to think of it, things don't have to end there. Suppose you're the sort of person like myself. In that case, who's into things like campervans, RVs, and travel trailers? Think about it. This sort of gear can help you extend your adventure horizons. You've been driving for hours to reach some crazy trails in the middle of nowhere, and since it's too late in the day, doze off for the evening, and start exploring the next day, instead.
Wake up to the sounds of birds chirping outside your unit, have a coffee, and grab a bite to eat. Once you've packed your lunch and drinks for the ride, unload your babies, and off you go. Just be sure to wear proper riding gear for the terrain you're aiming for. Hours later, sweat dripping into your eyes, you return to your home in the middle of nowhere, mount your bike, e-bike, or light e-moto onto your 1UP platform, and you're set for the next leg of your journey.