Kuat Has the Goods To Help You Unleash Adrenaline-Filled Adventures for Low Bucks

There I was, minding my own business, when all of a sudden, I got an e-mail telling me about a new crew that's aimed at transforming your vehicle into the ultimate adventure machine. This is the story of Küat and all the goodies they bring to the table.
Folks, Küat is a crew that started in 2008. The idea behind the crew was to find "a better way to transport bikes." From there, things snowballed, and these days, this team is responsible for outdoor solutions aimed at nearly every outdoor sport you can think of. From cycling, where it all started, to snowsports, watersports, and just plain off-road exploration in your beloved truck, all are part of the Küat lineup. Let's dive in to see what this brand has to offer.
As I mentioned, Küat hit the market by designing and building transportation gear for bicycles. Today, that's still true, and in this crew's lineup lie countless products designed to help you carry your bicycles and e-bikes to whatever destination you have in mind. Best of all, it doesn't matter where you want to mount your two-wheeler because Küat offers rigs for your hitch and roof. Systems like the Beta, NV 2.0, Piston Pro X, and a few others are for dragging your beloved bicycle behind your car, and gear like the Trio and Piston lets you mount your bike onto the roof of your car.
Best of all, the systems at our disposal suit varying needs. Typically, the mounts and racks they offer allow for one or two bicycles to be secured, but several add-ons extend capabilities to up to four bikes. What does this mean for you? It means the possibility of taking group trips out of town with just one car. Even if you have a truck, gear like the Ibex bed rack and Huk are two systems truck owners have at their disposal. Take the time to imagine what's possible with this stuff.
Now, as time went on, what happened to Küat is typically the projected path for any company focused on growth; they started to create more systems aimed at other toys. This time around, the Grip and Switch are the points of focus. What's so special about these babies is that they're aimed at nothing more than skis and snowboards or winter sports gear. Throw them on, secure them, and off you go. Next stop? That fresh pow-pow! Oh, the Ibex is also suitable for skis and snowboards too.
Finally, there's one other activity that Küat caters to. If you've already had a look at the image gallery, you know what I'm talking about. If you don't, all you need to know is that it has to do with water. Ok, so I won't beat around the bush anymore, but Küat does also create roof-mounted racks for your favorite kayak. Let's consider that this is a growing industry. It really makes sense for this brand to cater to whitewater rapids lovers.
And so, if you're one of the fost that's always got a kayak hanging out on the roof of their car, the Class 2 and Class 4 are the gear for that. Oh, and Ibex is also suitable for your favorite floating toys, so take the time to find out what sort of rack or mount best suits your lifestyle and your adventures. And again, the Ibex is suitable for this sport too.
Also, take the time to really find the appropriate system for your needs. Considering gear is priced all over the board, starting from a couple of hundred bucks to a tad under $2,000. Oh, and some of this gear can even be expanded, working together with an array of add-ons to push your vehicle's abilities even further.
Listen, I could sit here all day to tell you all about how this crew managed to rise to the call of outdoor living to rival that of already-established brands like Yakima and several others, but all this is self-explanatory. Just a little something-something to think about if you don't know where to start your outdoor adventure stories.
But, there is one truck-mounted system that's a bit more than destined for bicycles, the Ibex. With this system, an array of pickup trucks can be transformed into a bicycle-carrying machine and a proper adventure-oriented vessel. With an array of add-on features, you can use the Ibex for tools and gear you may need while taking some overland excursions.
If I could offer my opinion on things, I'd go for the Ibex. Why? Think about it. If you're an outdoor lover that's often carrying gear around, the Ibex is suitable for everything we talked about today. Be it a bicycle, be it a kayak, or skis and snowboards, all are possible with this mounting system. You may want something more budget-friendly but limited to bicycles; check out the Huk tailgate pads. Just throw your bike in the bed, and drive off.
