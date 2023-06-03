Ridden: Fiido C22 PRO, the Sleekest, Smoothest Gravel e-Bike Under $3,000

"Turn heads and crush any hill in style," Fiido promises for the new e-Gravel bike Series, the latest addition to the lineup consisting of the C21 and C22 PRO e-bikes. Marketing is always about throwing big words around to get attention, but in this particular case, they do ring true.
At the end of 2022, after a very difficult year that saw the Chinese e-bike maker weather a wide recall that threatened financial ruin, Fiido announced no less than seven new models for the 2023 lineup. They marked a different direction in production, meant to cover a wider range of customers, from eMTB lovers to kids, the daily commuters, and the older generation, and offering integration of newer tech and more versatility.
The e-Gravel Series or the C-Series bikes, the C21 PRO and the C22 PRO, stood out right away. Fiido aimed the highest with them: they would prove that innovation on a gravel e-bike could be had on a machine under $3,000 and that you could have affordable green mobility in the city. A high-quality e-bike with smart features, excellent capabilities, and impressive performance comparable to what you'd get on a VanMoof or Cowboy, which are in the $3K price range, but at half the money? If that's not a unicorn, I don't know what is.
Luckily (for us riders and Fiido alike), the C22 PRO lives up to the hype.
The main difference between the C21 PRO and the C22 PRO is the fact that one's a step-over and the other a mid-step-through. One has a flat bar, while the C22 PRO has a cafe bar. Fiido says that the C21 is for the agile type and the C22 for leisure riding, though you can still take it onto gravel if that's your thing. There's also a slight weight difference between the two, as the C21 is 0.5 kg (1.1 lbs) heavier.
The C22 PRO is offered in two color styles, dark gray and a sort of pastel green, which translates to turquoise in photos and real life, depending on how the light hits it. Fiido seems to have a soft spot for these pastel matte shades, and while they don't add functionality to the bike, they do add personality. The C22 is a beautiful bike with an eye-catching presence, minimalist styling with the classic frame and hidden wiring, and this particular shade of green makes it pop even more.
As noted above, the C-Series marks a change in direction for Fiido, where they go for upper-middle- and higher-level bikes but at a much more affordable price. This change in direction is apparent right as you start unboxing: you can feel that extra attention went into the packaging.
The accessories and all the bike components that need mounting come inside a large cardboard box embedded in two thick layers of protective foam: all the necessary tools, the modular display, the bell, the pedals, front and rear lights, and owner's manual. Speaking of the manual, expect some typos and insignificant errors, like the description on the first page that says this is a "folding electric bike." I got one of the first production units, and they were still working on the manual. Not that you really need one: every component comes with removable stickers with instructions, and Fiido provides detailed documentation and video tutorials online.
The C22 rides on large wheels with 700x40c tires and offers a very comfortable position thanks to the geometry of the aluminum alloy frame and that cafe bar handlebar. There is no suspension on it, but the frame and the wheels take most of the vibrations from bumps, so you're guaranteed to ride for as long as you want – which can be either until the battery runs dry or your legs cramp. The former will happen first because the C22 is a smooth machine, even in pedal-only mode.
Power comes from a 208.8Wh battery hidden in the downtube that feeds a Mivice M080 250W rear hub motor that develops 40 Nm. It's connected to a Mivice torque sensor, which means that power delivery will be instant and, more importantly, self-adjusting depending on your output and riding conditions. You also get five levels of pedal assist (PAS) and, for further adaptability on the road and to every rider's condition and needs, an L-TWOO 9-speed derailleur with manual shifter.
The cockpit is very elegant, in keeping with the styling of the bike: you get a centrally mounted color display with backlit buttons and a second controller on the left handle. You can switch through PAS modes either on the display or the smaller controller, which also includes a button for the annoying (but so efficient!) horn we've already seen on the budget D3 PRO, also from Fiido. That is to say, if you're into the whole minimalist aesthetic, you can opt out of the traditional bell and rely on this horn alone.
As of this summer, Fiido will offer a range of accessories for the C22: a battery extender in the form of a bottle in a holder, a rear rack, a front basket, and the Fiido Mate Cycling Watch, which will allow you to unlock the bike from a distance. Right now, you can use the Fiido app for detailed stats or if you're planning on socializing virtually with fellow Fiido riders, but it doesn't allow remote unlocking. If you're the traditional type, to start your bike, you have to press the power button on the lower part of the frame and then the start button on the display – or choose to ride in manual mode only.
The C22 weighs 17.5 kg (38.5 lbs), so it's light enough to carry up the stairs with minimal effort and comes with a top speed capped at 25 kph (15.5 mph) for EU states. Realistically, you can ride it as fast as your legs will carry you. Estimated range is 80 km (49.7 miles) per charge.
The C22 PRO is a beautiful, clean, elegant bike, but it's even more impressive in motion (duh, you're not paying for a piece of decoration, are you?). Thanks to the torque sensor, the light weight, and the combination of 5 PAS levels and 9 speeds, it rides fast and smoothly. It's very comfortable, as a gravel bike has to be, and it's highly responsive and versatile, making for the most exhilarating ride, whether that means mild off-roading or leisure outings for you.
You get hydraulic braking for instant stopping power and lights for nighttime riding. The bike is IP54 waterproof, the display is rated IP67 and also waterproof, so you won't have an issue if you're caught in a downpour. I didn't have the heart to test this in real life.
The display is an improvement over anything I've seen so far on an e-bike in this price range. It's color, with excellent visibility even in direct sunlight, and color-coded for better legibility. You actually get two menus on the display: one that shows the PAS levels (color-coded from green 1 to red 5) and the moving speed, and another one that shows trip stats and the odometer. To make the experience more seamless, besides the color codes, Fiido added beeps to the up and down PAS buttons so that you know when your selection has gone through without looking at the screen.
Depending on what kind of rider you are, these two menus on the main display could suffice so you won’t need the app. But pairing the bike to the app before each ride will grant you a more detailed look, including heartbeat and oxygen levels, together with the possibility to engage with other rides.
The motor is very silent, as is the whole bike. You won't hear the motor kick in, but you will feel it right away as you step on the pedal. Unlike the budget D3 PRO, which I compared to a little untrained horse you have to struggle to control, the C22 is a pure breed galloper itching to go – and prompting you to push it to go as fast as it can, willing to do exactly what you want it to do.
Nothing on the bike makes a noise except for that horn, which is what you want, after all. It doesn't rattle, it doesn't squeak, and it doesn't feel gimmicky. You ride, and you feel safe and in control on a machine that will take you where you need to be without failing you.
Hearing Fiido single out premium bike makers like VanMoof and Cowboy as competition for the C22 and saying they wanted to deliver similar performance at half the price felt strange, I admit. I can't speak for whether their strategy worked, but there's this: the C22 is a beautiful, well-built, incredible e-bike for this price segment. It's not just priced below the handpicked competitors, but better. Currently retailing for $1,599, it's still under $2,000 when you add accessories, including the Fiido Mate Cycling Watch.
The C22 PRO is that unicorn e-bike you've been looking for. Giddy up!
Pros
Cons
Rating: 5 / 5
Assembly is a bit more challenging than with most e-bikes and comparable to the steps required to put together a traditional, pedal-powered bicycle. If you're not new to it, you can be on the road in less than a couple of hours, not including charging time (3 hours are required for a full charge) but including re-checking everything to make sure it's in order.
Fiido promises an estimated range of 80 km (49.7 miles) per charge, and you'll get it on the condition you ride with minimal motor assistance. PAS 1 and PAS 2 riding (combined) is about 1 charge bar for every 20 km (12.5 miles), so the estimation is correct – at least at first, when the battery is new. But I've also experienced a 2-bar drop in charge on a 15-km (9.3-mile) ride of 130 m (426.5 ft) total ascent, in 28kph (17.4 mph) winds and in PAS 2 and 3. As with every e-bike out there, total range is an estimation that differs from rider to rider and from ride to ride in real-life situations.
