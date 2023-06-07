Reco Wave Is a New German-Made Electric Bike With a 100% Recyclable Frame

People using e-bikes over cars to get around town is generally considered an environmentally-friendly practice. However, there is still a long way to go to build a completely sustainable personal mobility scene. And there are brands, like Frankfurt, Germany-based Advanced Bikes, that are really working towards a greener future.
The electric mobility company has just introduced its latest electric bicycle model called the Reco Wave and claims it will redefine sustainability in the urban mobility realm. That's because the manufacturer not only equipped the new two-wheeler with a pedal assist electric motor to amplify the energy you put into the pedals, but it also built it using a composite material they claim is fully recyclable, thus making the e-bike a perfect choice for environmentally conscious riders.
The Reco Wave is a unique electric bike proposition at the moment, having been built using a distinctive material called injection molded carbon composite, a mix of plastic and carbon. Only the frames are made from this material for now. Still, the company says it plans to employ the same composite material for building the handlebars, mudguards, seat posts, luggage racks, rims, and spokes in the future.
Borrowed from the automotive world, the production technology is lauded for its shock-absorbing and sound-cancellation qualities. Moreover, the manufacturing process is said to save 68% of the carbon dioxide emissions compared to the production of an aluminum frame.
Advanced Bikes claim they have made a two-wheeler built to last, offering a mind-blowing 30-year warranty for the frame of the Reco Wave e-bike. However, when a Reco bicycle reaches its end of life, the frame can be ground up, melted down, and reused for manufacturing a new frame or other bike components.
The Reco Wave electric bike comes fitted with a Bosch CX motor, which has been praised for its impressive performance and reliability. Riders will also get a four-year warranty on the electric motor, so they can rest assured they will enjoy seamless riding sessions for a long time.
In terms of battery, riders can choose between 500, 625, or 750-watt-hour options. The customization possibilities don't end at power and range, though, as prospective customers can also pick between a low-step or traditional frame option, and the powertrain can be coupled with either an internal hub featuring a belt drive system or a chain-driven derailleur setup for those who prefer traditional gear shifting.
Advanced Bikes builds the Reco Wave in a €13 million state-of-the-art production facility that can currently manufacture 150 bikes per day, with hopes to increase production to 100,000 units annually. Further showing its commitment to sustainability, the company uses wind and solar generators to produce the electricity required in the manufacturing process, aiming to become the "first climate-neutral e-bike brand" by 2025.
The Reco Wave electric bicycle can be purchased for 4,799 Euros, which translates to approximately $5,135 based on current exchange rates.
