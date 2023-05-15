Terra Prime E-Motorcycle Is More Than Just a City Cruiser

The recent pandemic resulted in a sudden change in the routine and livelihoods of people all around the globe. Many have also discovered new passions and engaged in creative acts as a way to cope with the changing environment. For a US man named Dylan Brown and his fiancee, it meant moving to southern Utah with his parents, where they biked on terrain trails, explored slot canyons, and tried their hand at building electric motorcycles from assorted parts.
They were not quite satisfied with the initial results, but they honed their skills and came up with Terra Prime, a modern low-powered motorcycle with an environmentally-friendly twist. Using non-proprietary components and a modular battery, Dylan managed to craft an electric bike that is not only versatile but also easy to handle and customizable. He went on to found the Terra Bikes company headquartered in Colorado, with the declared mission of creating "the most accessible electric motorcycle available."
What makes the Terra Prime e-bike stand out from the pool of electric bikes already available on the market is its striking design inspired by classic scrambler-style motorcycles, embodying the spirit of adventure and freedom, and its ability to tackle off-road trails and high-speed highway commutes. The bike is a homage to the classic cafe racer and reminds of the old days of garage-built machines.
The motorcycle’s frame is made from 1-inch 4130 Chromoly steel and incorporates the sealed aluminum battery box. Equipped with a 42 Ah 72V lithium battery, the e-bike provides enough power for regular commutes or off-road adventures. Riders will get a 60-mile range on a single charge, with a full recharge time of 4 hours. Customers have the option to choose a higher capacity 65 Ah battery if they want to enjoy longer rides.
Power comes from an electric mid-drive motor that ensures a top speed of 55 mph (89 kph) and impressive hill-climbing capabilities. The 8″ front suspension and 6″ in the rear guarantee a comfortable ride on tougher terrain. Users can choose from three riding modes on the controller. Mode 1 is for safe neighborhood rides, Mode 2 for city commuting, while Mode 3 is suitable for desert hill climbs.
Built with the riders’ comfort in mind, the bike boasts a wide leather seat and a low standover height of 32 inches (81 cm). It rides on Duro 3.0” HF307 off-road tires and tips the scales at 160 pounds (72.5 kg), which makes it relatively lightweight for its class.
Its large battery pack, off-road suspension, and DOT-approved lights make it a worthy contender not only for those looking for a reliable city commuter but also for outdoor enthusiasts who plan on ripping up dirt trails. The Terra Prime is also certain to appeal to those who want to put their personal touches on their two-wheelers, thanks to its potential for customization. It uses standard axle sizes and common mountain bike componentry, which ensure customers can easily replace or upgrade them. Everything from gearing to suspension, battery, and headlights can be replaced.
The Terra Prime is only available for preorder at the moment, with deliveries expected in late 2023. The $12,000 price may be a bit steep and deter many from purchasing this hand-crafted motorcycle, but given its versatility, stylish looks, the ability for off-road rides, and potential for customization, it could prove worthy of your money.
