Terra Prime E-Motorcycle Is More Than Just a City Cruiser

The recent pandemic resulted in a sudden change in the routine and livelihoods of people all around the globe. Many have also discovered new passions and engaged in creative acts as a way to cope with the changing environment. For a US man named Dylan Brown and his fiancee, it meant moving to southern Utah with his parents, where they biked on terrain trails, explored slot canyons, and tried their hand at building electric motorcycles from assorted parts.

14 photos Photo: Terra Bikes