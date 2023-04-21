Production LiveWire S2 Del Mar Is Cheaper Than Launch Edition, Europe Rollout Coming Soon

It’s been about eight months since Harley’s spin-off LiveWire opened the reservation books for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition electric motorcycle, but we only now get the full details on how much owning the two wheeler in production form will actually cost American customers.
The Del Mar is the first motorcycle built by LiveWire using an architecture it calls Arrow (meaning the bike's battery, motor, charging, and control systems). The full specs and performance figures are not entirely known (the company says we'll get more about that later in the summer, before the bike reaches dealerships), but we do know the electric motor of the ride pumps out 80 horsepower and 184 ft-lb of torque, while the battery that feeds it can keep it moving for as much as 110 miles (177 km, city riding).
Back in September, there was news of the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition having an MSRP of $16,999. As expected, the production version of the ride will be slightly cheaper, with a now confirmed starting price of $15,499. Three colors are on the table for the bike, namely Pacific Gray, Nightfall Blue, and Asphalt Black, and owners should expect to get possession of their machines as soon as July 2023.
Over in Europe, LiveWire will open the reservation books on April 27, and will only offer for now the Launch Edition version of the Del Mar, and only in four of the continent’s countries. What’s more important is that the Europeans will only get just 100 units of this ride, at least for now, all of them wrapped in something called Himalaya White and accompanied by yet-to-be-revealed graphics.
As it prepares to launch the S2 Del Mar onto public roads, LiveWire has a few side events planned, meant to both allow riders to get acquainted with it and get people talking about the new star of the electric motorcycle market, of course.
We’re told the “full calendar of demo opportunities and events” will be made public in June, a month before the bike hits the roads, but for European customers in all four markets, a series of viewing events are already planned by the end of this month.
For the riders living in France, the price of the LiveWire is set at €20,190, while the ones over in Germany will have to pay €19,990 for the chance to own one of these. The Netherlands and the UK are the other two markets to get the Del Mar, with prices there set at €20,390 and £18,990, respectively. No matter where they are on the Old Continent, customers will have to pay a €100 reservation fee upon expressing their interest, and they should brace for waiting times estimated to last until at least September.
