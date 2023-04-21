The 1958 BMW Isetta 300, Cute Collectible Fridge on Wheels for Classic Car Enthusiasts

Micro-cars are cute and always put a smile on the faces of those who bump into them. The BMW Isetta checks that box, despite its fridge-like appearance. Its ovoid shape and bubble-like windows sent it straight to a category that is called just as cute: bubble cars.
The BMW Isetta 300 was designed in Europe after the Second World War, by Iso SpA, a company that was also building refrigerators. Engineers thought of it as an affordable and fuel-efficient means of transportation. This two-seater was quite maneuverable by the standards of the time and was well suited to the narrow streets of cities under construction after the war.
The Isetta was successful not only in her native country, Italy. The whole of Europe and South America wanted to ride in this micro-car. In the 1950s, Isetta versions were sold under license in countries such as Argentina and Brazil, but also in Europe, in Belgium, France, Germany, and the UK. BMW fully embraced the identity of the little Isetta, acquiring not only the license rights but also the tools to build it.
Those who want to get their hands on a BMW Isetta 300 have plenty of offers available. A well-maintained 1958 model costs just over $25,000. Although it looks very much like the original Italian version, the Isetta produced by BMW has been completely redesigned.
There is an engine sourced from BMW's single-cylinder motorcycle. The petrol engine is rear-mounted and has a capacity of 300 cubic centimeters. It produces 13 horsepower (13.2 ps), sent to the wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. The seller offers rather few details about the car. Visually, it looks in excellent condition, from the bright blue paint and chrome trim to the clean interior.
The example we found has a mileage of 50,645 km (about 31,500 miles) which suggests that the former owner didn't just keep it in the garage. There is a single bench seat on board, providing space for two passengers, who will often be cramped, but this is a car for those who are not so demanding in terms of space. Access to the cabin is via a single front-mounted door that opens rather awkwardly. It simply pops open just like a fridge door, hence the association, plus the fact that, as previously mentioned, the company that designed the car also sold refrigerators. When the door of the Isetta opens, it takes the steering wheel with it.
The equipment list is not very long. The mission of those who designed the Isetta was to offer economical transport, minimal weight, and not much of a headache when trying to squeeze along narrow streets. There is a windscreen wiper for when the car is driven in the rain.
By the time they concluded that Europeans had changed their tastes and needed more space, BMW had built more than 160,000 of these small cars. However, the Isetta's unique shape and styling continue to delight car enthusiasts.
