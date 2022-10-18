Microlino Debuts New Isetta-Inspired EVs in Paris, Including Adorable "Beach Buggy"

It's been six years since Micro Mobility System first showcased the Microlino in 2016, and the battery-powered quadricycle is now a full-blown production model. It's already available in four different versions and the Swiss company introduced an additional two at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
First on the list is the Lite, an L6e variant of the regular Microlino, which competes in the L7e segment. What makes it different? Well, L6e vehicles are lighter quadricycles that do not exceed 45 kph (28 mph), which means they can be operated without a regular driver's license.
In short, it's aimed at youngsters who want to start driving or people who simply want a tiny vehicle to operate around town without having to get a driver's license.
The company did not release specific information about the Lite's drivetrain and pricing, but it will join the Microlino lineup as the most affordable alternative. This means it will slide right under the current base model, the Microlino Urban, which starts from €14,990. Just like the latter, the Lite will become available sometime in 2023.
The second Microlino that made its public debut at the 2022 Paris Motor Show is called the Spiaggina. It's a limited-edition model just like the Pioneer but it's an entirely different take on the Microlino. Devoid of side and rear windows and fitted with waterproof materials inside, the Spiaggina is pretty much a beach car.
While inspired by the Iso Isetta like all the other Microlinos, the Spiaggina also pays tribute to the Fiat 500 Spiaggina Boano of the late 1950s. Or maybe you're more familiar with the Ghia Jolly versions of the Fiat 600 and Renault 4CV? Does Mini Moke or Citroen Mehari ring a bell?
Yup, it's a lightweight recreational vehicle that's also cute thanks to a canvas roof with blue and white stripes, a matching interior, and a wooden floor. By far the most exciting of the new Microlino releases, the Spiaggina will be available from summer 2023. There's no word on pricing, but it could slot between the Competizione (€18,590) and the Pioneer (€20,990).
In short, it's aimed at youngsters who want to start driving or people who simply want a tiny vehicle to operate around town without having to get a driver's license.
The company did not release specific information about the Lite's drivetrain and pricing, but it will join the Microlino lineup as the most affordable alternative. This means it will slide right under the current base model, the Microlino Urban, which starts from €14,990. Just like the latter, the Lite will become available sometime in 2023.
The second Microlino that made its public debut at the 2022 Paris Motor Show is called the Spiaggina. It's a limited-edition model just like the Pioneer but it's an entirely different take on the Microlino. Devoid of side and rear windows and fitted with waterproof materials inside, the Spiaggina is pretty much a beach car.
While inspired by the Iso Isetta like all the other Microlinos, the Spiaggina also pays tribute to the Fiat 500 Spiaggina Boano of the late 1950s. Or maybe you're more familiar with the Ghia Jolly versions of the Fiat 600 and Renault 4CV? Does Mini Moke or Citroen Mehari ring a bell?
Yup, it's a lightweight recreational vehicle that's also cute thanks to a canvas roof with blue and white stripes, a matching interior, and a wooden floor. By far the most exciting of the new Microlino releases, the Spiaggina will be available from summer 2023. There's no word on pricing, but it could slot between the Competizione (€18,590) and the Pioneer (€20,990).