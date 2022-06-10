Adorable Electric Microcar Has Already Got 30,000 Reservations

People are madly in love with electric vehicles, even in minuscule sizes like the Microlino. This became obvious when the Swiss company opened the configurator, and more than 30,000 people reserved the contraption.
The Swiss microcar shares the spirit of the BMW Isetta, with a front door and a stance best suited for the cramped European cities. The electric quadricycle offers space for two and a 230 liters (8 cu-ft) of trunk space, which is impressive for a microcar. The pint-size EV packs a punch with a 12.5-kW electric motor to propel it to 90 kph (56 mph). Three battery capacities will be offered (for 6, 10.5, and 14 kWh). However, only the 10.5-kW version will be available this summer when Microlino launches in Switzerland.
Now that the configurator has been officially opened, the customers in Switzerland can already order the microcar. To secure a place in line, they need to make a refundable down payment of 500 CHF ($506) after they configure the Microlino. People outside Switzerland can configure the Microlino without making a down payment. Once their country is cleared for delivery, they will get an invite to make the down payment (most probably 500 euros or around $526 at current rates) to confirm their reservation.
As we’ve already reported, the first Microlino available is the Pioneer Series, with a limited run of 999 microcars. This configuration is already in production in Italy and will reach the first customers in the coming months. The price in Switzerland starts, according to the configurator, at 14,990 CHF (around $15,340) for the Urban trim.
In Europe, the price is the same, but in euros, which translates to $15,765. The prices go up to 16,390 euros/$17,238 for the Dolce trim, 18,650 euros/$19,615 for the Competition and get to 20,990 euros/$22,076 for the Pioneer Series. It’s not cheap, but Microlino claims its microcar features a unibody construction that is safer and more advanced than the tubular frame used by other microcar makers.
