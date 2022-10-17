Microlino Will Have an L6e Version of the Microlino Called Lite, Limited to 45 kph (28 mph

Whenever a company starts deliveries of a new vehicle, the main challenge is to reach a pace that will help it deliver all units already ordered. Microlino had more than 30,000 pre-orders the last time we checked. That does not mean the Ouboter family is not considering expanding the business: the bubble car may soon get a derivative to compete in the L6e segment with the Microlino Lite, first presented at the Paris Motors Show.
In case you are wondering what that is, the Microlino is an L7e electric car (heavy quadricycle), which means it can be driven on highways. The L6e segment – composed of light quadricycles – is what the French call “san permis,” a vehicle that one can operate without a regular driver’s license because it does not exceed 45 kph (28 mph). In other words, it may help drivers under 18 (but older than 14) to start their driving experience.
The company did not mention if the Microlino Lite has a different motor or if it is electronically limited to 45 kph. If that is the case, there’s a good chance that the young buyers of these new bubble cars will soon be sharing ways to beat the electronic limitation. We may also see some adults drawn to the same idea only because of the “slightly lower” price the Microlino Lite will have. We have asked the company if that is compared to the cheapest Microlino (the Urban) or if all versions will be offered as an L6e vehicle, which is pretty unlikely.
After all, the Lite comes with a black front bumper, glossy black trims instead of the LED bars front and rear, and a different color scheme that was not disclosed yet. Microlino already confirmed it will be sold in 2023, probably after deliveries of the Microlino Urban begin.
Another Microlino derivative that will be available from summer 2023 in a limited series is the Spiaggina. If you have already heard this Italian word, you know it is related to the beach, offering vehicles that look like a buggy. The Microlino Spiaggina does not have side or rear windows and comes with waterproof materials inside in case it rains or if it gets too close to the beach. The canvas roof comes with blue and white stripes. There was no word on how many units Microlino will make or how much they will cost.
In a way, the Swiss company did not even have to worry so much about new vehicles: the Microlino 2.0 and the Microletta had never been on French soil before the Paris Motor Show. The French public will get a taste of both at the event. For those with an eye on the Microletta, the company does not have good news: its production will have to wait. Microlino is currently focused on its electric bubble car. With the new derivatives, that will probably be the case for quite a while.
