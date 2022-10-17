Microlino Will Have an L6e Version of the Microlino Called Lite, Limited to 45 kph (28 mph

Whenever a company starts deliveries of a new vehicle, the main challenge is to reach a pace that will help it deliver all units already ordered. Microlino had more than 30,000 pre-orders the last time we checked. That does not mean the Ouboter family is not considering expanding the business: the bubble car may soon get a derivative to compete in the L6e segment with the Microlino Lite, first presented at the Paris Motors Show.

33 photos