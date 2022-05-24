Microlino 2.0 Is Officially Here Despite the Supply Chain Crisis With Pioneer Membership

Most of what Merlin and Oliver Ouboter said in the virtual premiere had already been disclosed. Our readers will remember all four derivatives of the Microlino 2.0 (Urban, Dolce, Competizione, and Pioneer Series), their specifications, and the perspective that the most affordable one would cost €12,500 ($13,415 at the current exchange rate). What the Microlino co-founders offered us was a more comprehensive idea of deadlines and technical specifications.
The first Microlino 2.0 to be delivered will be the Pioneer Series, limited to 999 units. Its prices will only be disclosed when the online configurator is published, something the Ouboters intend to do around May 26. Switzerland will be the first country to get these EVs, followed by Germany and Italy. The rest of Europe should only get these cars by 2023.
After the Pioneer Series, the first versions to be offered will be the Dolce and Competizione, expected to arrive by the year’s end or the beginning of 2023, depending on what the suppliers will manage to deliver.
kWh battery pack and sunroof as standard equipment. What the Pioneer Series offers as a plus is a numbered plate inside the vehicle and Pioneer badges, apart from two exclusive colors: Atlantis Blue and Torino Aluminum.
Curiously, the Atlantis Blue Microlino represents the Dolce edition, for people that love retro designs. The Torino Aluminum represents the Competizione derivative, with more futuristic styling. The 10.5-kWh battery pack offers 177 kilometers (110 miles) of range.
The Urban version has a smaller battery pack as standard: it has 6 kWh, for a 95-km (59-mi) range. Its buyers will be able to order it with the 10.5-kWh battery pack or with the 14 kWh component, which offers 230 km (143 mi) of range.
The Ouboters presented the competitors their electric bubble car will have: basically the Renault Twizy and the Citroën Ami/Opel Rocks-e. The Microlino co-founders said that they know the Microlino is more expensive. On the other hand, it is the only one with unibody construction. The other two use tubular frames, which are cheaper and less safe in case of crashes.
To be fair, the Microlino 1.0 also uses tubular frames. It now is the Artega Karo, which Electricbrands plans to sell in 2023 after it bought Artega. Electricbrands said it would start accepting orders next summer. At this point, it would be wise to wait for more news on what the Karo (or whatever the company decides to call it) will be and how much it will cost. With Artega, prices would start at €17,995 ($19,312).
Microlino in 2022 will have lifetime access to discounts, prioritized delivery, an e-scooter, special trade-in deals, accessory discounts, and special events, such as visiting the factory and even helping to assemble their bubble cars if they wish to do so.
Customers will also have access to the Pioneer membership in 2023. However, waiting will be a bad deal: they will have to pay €1,000 ($1,073) every year to keep the special status. For those willing to purchase other Microlinos (including the Microletta), it may pay off in the long run.
