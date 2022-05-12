Microlino Pioneer Series Will Have 999 Units – Bubble Car Premiere Is on May 24

Anyone who followed all the steps Microlino has taken to arrive at this point knows it was a bumpy road. Although the bubble car was not conceived for off-road trails, it made it, and this is what the company wanted to celebrate with its Pioneer Series. Revealed on May 12, it will be limited to 999 units, which is an homage to the company’s beginnings.
It was in 1999 that Wim Ouboter invented the Micro Scooter, the vehicle that led to the creation of Micro-Mobility and eventually to the Microlino. The first electric bubble cars to reach reservation holders will have a series of distinctive elements, beginning with numbered plates. Forget about the 500 that appear in the video below.
According to Merlin Ouboter, the initial idea was to limit the series to only 500 units, but the plans changed faster than it was possible to make new plates for the video. That is far from surprising: with at least 24,000 pre-orders, this limited series could be much more significant. The problem is that it would lose the exclusive status Microlino wants it to have.
The company’s CMO (chief marketing officer) and co-founder said that these reservation holders would have a priority in getting the Pioneer Series. However, your location will play an important role in getting these vehicles because of the distribution channels already in place. As the first deliveries should happen in Switzerland and Germany, customers in these countries will probably get all the 999 units.
The numbered plate will be followed by special “Pioneer” badges, standard sunroof, premium vegan leather and suede interior, portable Bluetooth speaker, and two colors that only the Pioneer Series will ever offer: Atlantis Blue and Torino Aluminium. The presentation video shows the Microlino can greet its owners: Steve, Frida, Elon... Probably when he is visiting Giga Grünheide and is not burning fuel with his private jet.
The only battery pack available for it is the intermediary one, offering 10.5 kWh. The Swiss company must have achieved some gains with it because it now says it will provide 177 kilometers (110 miles) of range instead of 175 km (109 miles). BMZ supplies the battery pack with ternary cells. The Microlino 1.0 had LFP cells, but Microlino went with the more energy-dense chemistry to make the EV lighter.
Although we saw some reports that production would start in September, that is incorrect. The production line is just finishing the last pre-production vehicles and will begin making the Microlino 2.0 immediately afterward. That’s why the official presentation of the electric bubble car will happen on May 24. Microlino will broadcast the event on YouTube.
We asked Ouboter about how much the Pioneer Series will cost. He told us that this would be revealed by the online configurator, expected to go live a few days after the premiere of the Microlino 2.0. The Microlino CMO promised the Pioneer Series is just the first of the limited editions planned for the bubble car.
