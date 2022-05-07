Microlino Will Present First EVs for Customers – the Pioneer Series – on May 12

The modern bubble car war is coming to an end with a clear winner. After Artega tried to make its own Isetta using Microlino’s original project, the Swiss company created a new car and made it up to production before its German competitor. Microlino now announced that the first EVs to reach customers would be presented on May 12. They are the Microlino 2.0 Pioneer Series.
So far, we only knew it would have three derivatives: Urban, Dolce, and Competizione. The more affordable one will be the Urban, starting at €12,500 ($13,156 at the current exchange rate). The Dolce and Competizione are equivalent in standard equipment. They come with Infinity light LED bars and a sunroof. Their differences relate to appearance, with the Competizione presenting chrome details and exclusive matte colors.
Microlino recently disclosed the final specifications for the bubble car: it is 2.52 m long, 1.47 m wide, and 1.50 m tall. The wheelbase was not disclosed, but it is not that important considering this EV is a two-seater. The trunk is surprisingly big for such a small vehicle: it can carry 230 liters (8.12 cubic feet) of luggage.
The new electric bubble car will have three battery pack choices. With the 6-kWh option (for a range of 95 kilometers or 59 miles), it will weigh 496 kilograms (1,094 pounds) and has an onboard charger of 1.35 kW.
The intermediary option offers 10.5 kWh, allows drivers to run 175 km or 109 mi, and weighs 513 kg (1,131 lb). Finally, there’s a 14-kWh battery pack, good for 230 km or 143 mi. As it will only be available in the third quarter of 2022, Microlino did not release its weight so far. Both have an onboard charger of 2.6 kW.
The company probably already finished making its pre-series vehicles. We asked Merlin Ouboter about them, and here is what Microlino’s co-founder and CMO (chief marketing officer) told us:
“In total, there are around 20 pre-series cars, and we mainly use them for internal testing, testing of the production line, long-term stress tests, and soon we will also perform a crash test. They are not used for test drives at this stage.”
If you are curious about Artega and its bubble car, it went bust and was bought by Electribrands, as we told our readers a while ago. The new management said the former Karo (it will be called something else) will reach the market in 2023. For it to be competitive, it will have to cost as much as the Microlino. The last time we heard about it, it would be priced at €17,995 ($18,940). Let's see if Electricbrands can improve Karo's game.
