Microlino Pioneer Reaches Its First Customers: Michel Péclard and Godil Abdul Qadir

Electric bubble cars were just a charming promise until August 4, 2022. This was the day when Microlino delivered the first unit of its vehicle to customers. They are Michel Péclard and Godil Abdul Qadir, who work together in the restaurant scene in Zurich. Péclard owns places such as Fischer's Fritz and Restaurant Pumpstation. Qadir, aka Baba, manages the latter.
According to Merlin Ouboter, they have ordered two Microlino Pioneer Series units. The Microlino co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) confirmed that the electric bubble cars would work as Pumpstation’s ambassadors on four wheels. With the attention the Microlino will drive in Zurich’s streets, any stickers it may carry will get the same exposure.
The first one comes in Atlantis Blue, the only option the Pioneer Series offers. The sunroof, wheel caps, special interior, and the medium-range battery pack all come standard. The battery pack allows the Microlino Pioneer Series to run up to 177 kilometers (110 miles). Considering they will receive the second Microlino in September with a different configuration, it will surely be the Pioneer Series in Torino Aluminum.
Each Microlino Pioneer Series costs CHF20,990 ($21,887 at the current exchange rate). Being a limited series that will have only 999 units is the main reason for the price tag. After all, it is already collectors' material, and the unit bought by Péclard and Qadir tends to be the most valuable.
Those willing to buy the Microlino at lower prices will have to wait for the Urban derivative, promised to arrive by Q2 2023. Right now, the company will seize the interest in the bubble car to push the more expensive versions. Charging lower prices also depends on reaching a higher production scale, which helps costs go down.
After deliveries in Switzerland, Germany reservation holders should be the next to get their Microlinos. At this point, the reassuring news is that the first customers already have their electric bubble car. More people should join them soon in other European markets.
