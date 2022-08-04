Microlino Pioneer Reaches Its First Customers: Michel Péclard and Godil Abdul Qadir

Electric bubble cars were just a charming promise until August 4, 2022. This was the day when Microlino delivered the first unit of its vehicle to customers. They are Michel Péclard and Godil Abdul Qadir, who work together in the restaurant scene in Zurich. Péclard owns places such as Fischer's Fritz and Restaurant Pumpstation. Qadir, aka Baba, manages the latter.

