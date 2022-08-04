Electrical Storm - Ford F-150 Lightning Hits Roads Across the Country

The Detroit-based automaker yesterday (August 3) reported that after just two months of sales, the F-150 Lightning pick-up has been delivered to customers in all 50 states.
Known as the 'truck capital of the U.S.', Texas leads the way in terms of F-150 Lightning deliveries through late July. The state historically has led in gas-powered F-150 sales and has often been not just the best-selling pick-up, but the best-selling vehicle overall.
California placed second in Lightning deliveries throughout the same period.
The company states that early customers are finding the F-150 Lightning's capabilities suit a variety of needs regardless of the location. They highlight a couple in southern Alaska, Jeff and Tammy Head, owners of both a gas-powered F-150 and now a F-150 Lightning. They use their new electric truck to tow their boat on a three-hour drive from Anchorage to the Kenai River to go salmon fishing.
“From the time we watched it at the reveal, we knew that we wanted it,” Tammy Head said. “We had no doubt that this truck will have trademark Ford quality which gave us the confidence to transition to an electric vehicle.”
“And the guy in me likes having the baddest truck on the planet,” Jeff Head added.
The 400-liter (14 cu/ft) Mega Power Frunk of the Lightning has become the most talked about and photographed feature, with owners commenting about the area to store gear and the ability to power a campsite or charge power tools while driving from the 2.4 kW of Pro Power Onboard plug-in feature.
In Texas, Emre Gol has logged over 3,000 miles (4,828 km) in his F-150 Lightning Lariat hauling hundreds of pounds of concrete in the frunk for his kitchen and bathroom remodeling business.
He also used his new truck to help a stranded neighbor charge the battery of her electric sedan by connecting through the sedan's charging adapter to provide her with enough charge to reach home safely.
The truck is garnering a great deal of attention from EV fans. Among early reservation holders, almost 80% stated in a survey that their household's first all-electric vehicle would be the F-150 Lightning.
Since its first delivery to a customer in Michigan on May 26th over 4,400 F-150 Lightning pick-ups have been delivered in the U.S. and Canada.
