ElectricBrands Evetta Prima, OpenAir, and Cargo Are the New Names of the Artega Karo

First, it was called the Microlino. Then, Artega bought the Italian manufacturing partner of Micro-Mobility and turned it into the Karolino. With the legal dispute that ensued, the bubble car was named Karo. After a deal, Micro-Mobility created the Microlino 2.0 and moved forward. Artega promised the Karo and didn’t deliver it. ElectricBrands bought the company, and the bubble car that caused all this mess is now called Evetta Prima.