ElectricBrands Evetta Prima, OpenAir, and Cargo Are the New Names of the Artega Karo

The old EV with its fourth name was presented at an event that ElectricBrands did not clarify enough. With the information available, it seems to be something private held in Göttingen just to introduce its new vehicles. The plural refers not only to new versions of the electric bubble car but also to what seems to be a full offensive on Micro-Mobility. We’ll get to that later: let’s focus on Evetta right now.
Evetta is more than just an EV: it is the name of a new brand from ElectricBrands. It will sell three versions of the bubble car. The Prima is the new Karo, with a closed body and a single door in front of the vehicle. It will start at €19,540 ($19,857 at the current exchange rate), way more than the Microlino 2.0 (€14,990 in Germany, or $15,234).
According to Evetta’s website, the Openair will start at €33,330 ($33,870), which is more than Volkswagen charges for the T-ROC Cabriolet in Germany (€32,975, or $33,509). The ID.3 is slightly more expensive, at €38,060 ($38,677).
At the mysterious event where ElectricBrands introduced these cars, it also showed an Evetta Cargo. We have no idea if it intends to sell this derivative, but it could be an interesting last-mile delivery vehicle. Ironically, it would compete with another ElectricBrands product, the XBUS. Its Camper version was also presented at the gathering.
The company created the N1 and N1e (a kick scooter and its electric version). Micro-Mobility started its activities with kick scooters. The NES and the N4 could compete with the Microletta apart from the fact that they only have two wheels. The Microletta has three, two of them in the front axle, to offer more stability.
Whether belonging to ElectricBrands or not, targeting the same market segments as Micro-Mobility is emblematic. Something else that calls our attention is that NITO Bikes already has a website (www.nitobikes.it), but ordering its products will demand another one (mynito.com). It is not online yet and should only start working by mid-July. We have no idea when deliveries of NITO products will begin.
ElectricBrands follows its current standard, it will be in 2023. Evetta will open pre-orders for its products on July 22, but deliveries are only expected to start in 2023. The XBUS is also promised for 2023. For a vehicle first presented as the eBussy in July 2020 and scheduled for 2021, the XBUS is already one year late. Development should have finished long ago.
The Evetta website informs that the vehicles will be distributed by several European retailers, 115 of them only in Germany. They are the same ones available for the XBUS. For a company with no products to deliver so far, that’s intriguing. Distribution networks only make sense when you have something to distribute.
Pre-orders for the XBUS demand a €150 refundable deposit. Three months before production starts, the final configurator will open for the early reservation holders. Evetta should follow the same procedure when its pre-orders open. Considering previous promises and what ElectricBrands has delivered so far, being cautious would not hurt – even if you fell in love with any Evetta or the XBUS.
