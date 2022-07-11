The XBUS Camper Promises to Be the Perfect Pocket-Rocket Electric RV for Two

That perfect RV is called the XBUS Camper, a pocket-rocket electric RV that aims to go where no other camper has gone before. The paraphrasing might ring a bit dramatic, but it’s true: the XBUS, from German e-scooter maker ElectricBrands, is unlike any other EV out there. Among the many things it can do, it can turn into a camper, with a prototype in this configuration currently on display in its home country, in Göttingen (hat tip to New Atlas).
The XBUS was announced in the summer of 2020 when it was still named the eBussy and had been in the works since 2018. It was officially introduced at the 2021 IAA Mobility show and is currently taking reservations for a vague 2023 delivery date for Europe. The plan is to start shipping it to the U.S. as well, but the timeline on that remains unclear.
The XBUS is a light electric vehicle (LEV) that is legally a heavy side-by-side quadricycle. It stands out for its incredible modularity, which would translate into two chassis variants (Standard and Off-Road), ten different modules that are interchangeable, and a variety of range options. Accessories will be added farther down the line.
the XBUS wants to be the EV that does it all, from hauling cargo and transporting people, to be a cheap and fast daily driver and, perhaps just as importantly, a reliable camper. The Camper is also the most expensive option, with the current configurator showing a €30,170 ($30,600 at the current exchange rate) starting price for the standard version and a €32,370 ($32,850) price for the off-road option.
This includes sleeping for two, a kitchen, water tanks, and, from what we can understand, three rooftop solar panels to add to the range. Speaking of which, the Camper comes with a standard 10 kWh battery that will deliver a 200-km (124-mile) range on a single charge, but there’s the possibility to upgrade it to a 30 kWh one and get triple the range, 600 km or 373 miles.
The Camper prototype shows some modifications from initial renders, in that the kitchen unit is no longer located on the driver side but centrally, behind the front row seats. To maximize interior space, of which there is clearly not enough, given that the XBUS is just 395 cm (155.5 inches) long, the Camper comes with a manual pop-up roof and a rear slide-out. The pop-up is located right above the kitchen, creating standing height, while folding down the rear seats and extending the slide-out creates the bedroom without the need the tuck the kitchen unit away.
Speaking of the kitchen, it comes with a single burner oven (a hot plate, ElectricBrands calls it), a small fridge, and a sink with a freshwater tank. The prototype shown didn’t have the fridge and the sink, but it did feature a large-screen TV over the kitchen block and fold-away extensions to each side of the kitchen unit to create a larger surface for meal prep.
small but cozy: the bed is 210 cm (82.6 inches) long when fully extended but just 130 cm (51 inches) wide. There will be some scooting over and cuddling for a good night’s sleep; that much is certain.
Then again, the XBUS never claimed to be more than what it appeared to be: it’s a very small vehicle that aims to offer the basics to cover your needs, whatever they might be, whether in the city or outside of it. As a camper, we’ve seen far more basic solutions on European roads, and they did not offer the versatility that XBUS aims to bring to market.
