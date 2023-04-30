The High-End Stark Varg E-Dirtbike Gets More Battery Capacity, Deliveries Are Underway

Stark Future, a Swedish EV manufacturer, announced performance and customer experience upgrades for the Stark Varg electric dirtbike. Anton Wass, the CEO, and Founder of the company, took it upon himself to explain what improvements we can expect from the premium two-wheeled EV.
While searching for high-end electric motorcycles, I stumbled upon Stark Future. The company currently has a single product available, the Varg. The e-dirtbike blew away my expectations when I first wrote about it late last year. To make things even better, the newly announced updates further sweeten the deal. Before taking a closer look, let me briefly recap the EV.
Stark Future has really aimed high with its first serial production model – the company claims the Varg is the fastest electric dirtbike in the world, providing 30% more power than a traditional 450cc combustion bike.
What helps Varg back up these claims is its meager weight, tipping the scales at only 118 kg (242 lbs.). In fact, the company says it boasts the world's lightest motocross frame, built using straight tubular pipes and forged connections.
At the core of the two-wheeler is a 360 V carbon fiber sleeve motor, which Stark Future describes as the most potent power-to-weight motor of any production motocross bike. It outputs 80 hp (60 kW), meaning the motorcycle boasts nine hp per kg (4.7 kW per 2.2 lbs.) ratio. Furthermore, it delivers 275 Nm (203 ft-lbs.) of torque on the countershaft and an enormous 938 Nm (692 ft-lbs.) torque on the rear wheel.
Of course, any respectable manufacturer's goal is to improve their product constantly. In this regard, Stark Future announced that it had made hundreds of improvements since it first announced its electric motorcycle. The first major one I'd like to point out is increased battery capacity.
The Varg features a 6 kWh battery pack encased in a patent-pending honeycomb magnesium structure, IP69K waterproof-rated. It enabled the EV to offer up to 6 hours of light trail riding. Although we don't know the exact numbers regarding the battery upgrade, Anton Wass declared that the e-bike would have "better overall battery performance and power consistency throughout the state of charge," as well as more life cycles and battery efficiency. As a result of the improvement, the Stark Varg's weight has also slightly increased, from 100 kg (220 lbs.) to 118 kg (260 lbs.).
The other update was designed to improve the customer experience of owning and riding the e-motorbike. Specifically, the EV manufacturer will continuously optimize the bike's software via OTA (over-the-air) updates.
Stark Varg also focuses on digital customization – customers can personalize their ride with more than 100 ride modes, modifying the engine braking, traction control, and more. What's more, the company now announced a social component for its app: users can share ride modes with friends to enjoy a similar experience.
Deliveries of the Stark Varg are underway, and the company is working hard to scale production and fulfill all the orders. Despite the upgrades, the price for the e-motorcycle remains the same: $12,900 (almost €11,600).
