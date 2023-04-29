Cannondale's Fresh Allroad Two-Wheelers Could Be Just What E-Bike Newbies Asked For

About dang time! After a couple of years with major brand names hitting the e-bike scene with often overpriced machines, here comes Cannondale with a pair of EVs that still boast the fun factor and capabilities of an e-bike without necessarily burning a hole in your pocket.
Two new bikes have been recently unveiled by Cannondale, the Adventure Neo Allroad family. Here, enthusiastic new e-bike riders can look forward to a step-over and step-through frame, both cruising in for a rather pocket-friendly $1,675 (€1,500 at current exchange rates). But this is Cannondale we're talking about, so expect a rather solid machine, not some no-name stuff.
Now, the Allroad comes as a completion to an already existing lineup of e-bikes from this manufacturer, the Adventure Neo. You might have heard of these city-destined machines, as we've shed light on them in previous articles. How does Allroad expand the growing lineup? Well, just as the name would suggest, these babies are designed to break away from the confines of cities, even hitting some dirt roads along the way. In short, all roads.
How is this possible? If we look at some of the other bikes to come off Cannondale assembly lines, things start to make sense. For example, the frame style of the step-over is very similar to that of this manufacturer's gravel bikes. A dropped seat stay allows the overall build to feel a tad plusher while riding, which helps, considering these puppies have no suspension. Being bikes designed only for road use, that makes sense; you don't want to lose precious energy due to suspension bob. A pair of 27.5 in Kenda Booster tires will also provide a bit of vibration dampening.
For the Allroad family, Cannondale chose a GO20 hub-mounted motor with 250 watts of power to give you a rather natural feeling to your cycling experience. I particularly chose the words "natural feeling" to describe this level of power because it won't jerk you around like a 500 W or 750 W motor and even offers new riders a level of safety that is needed to understand how to control an e-bike, in the noob stages, anyway. Overall, a top speed of just 20 mph (32 kph) is all you're limited to, and once coupled with a 418 Wh battery, we're told we can achieve a range of up to 47 mi (76 km). Of course, that's in testing conditions, and in the real world, that number is sure to drop.
The rest of the drivetrain is completed with microShift components, tuned to 1x7 speeds and 14-34T gear range, helping reduce the price even more. But the mechanical brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors seem slightly out of place. I'm a firm believer that any bike with the ability to double, triple, sometimes even quadruple your power output, should be fitted with hydraulic brakes. I'm not saying it's wrong, but the stopping power is nice to have. Come to think of it, maybe mechanical is best for the new rider.
Take all that, and imagine what your life may be like with this machine. Go to work, pick up groceries, hit an occasional dirt road, and grab a coffee on Saturday. These are all things you can do with the Allroad lineup, thanks to this brand's attention to you, your lifestyle, and your budget.
In short, Cannondale did some research and realized that the new e-bike rider doesn't necessarily want to dish out an insane amount of cash on some mindblowing EV, nor do they need to. So, what did they do? They crafted these two pups to bring the joy and benefits of e-biking into as many lives as possible, ensuring they stay alive in what I like to call a bicycle recession. Happy and safe riding out there.
Regarding the price we're paying for these buggers, it has a whole lot to do with the sort of components we find in place. Don't bother looking for a Shimano, Bosch, or Yamaha motor. Instead, Bafang is the brand called upon for the power to help you reach work on time, carry groceries, and even take a Saturday ride around a local park. I know, I know, Bafang, but before you lose your cookies over this company's gear, just remember that this crew has been making e-bike components and gear for two decades.
What I particularly enjoyed about this class of bikes is the way Cannondale integrated an array of gear to aid in day-to-day and more adventurous activities. Each wheel can be covered with fenders to keep you and your goodies clean, but best of all, cargo racks on both the front and rear of the bikes can be added. With the latter, you can carry anything from your backpack to groceries or deck it out with a tent, sleeping bag, and food and drinks for an overnight stay in the wild. Just keep in mind that these accessories will run you extra.
