Yadea Elite Prime E-Scooter Launched With a Light Frame and Effortless Folding Mechanism

The demand for electric vehicles is on steady growth, and this is valid not only for the car sector but for all automotive categories, including two-wheelers. Urban commuters are now looking to make their daily travels through bustling city streets a little more fun and a little more green. As such, manufacturers operating in the electric scooter market are focusing on developing and launching new, innovative products that respond to today's consumers' needs.
Yadea Global, one of the largest manufacturers of electric two-wheeled vehicles, has unveiled Yadea Elite Prime, a foldable long-distance electric scooter designed to be easily carried and stored.
Mostly defined by its ability to fold up, the Elite Prime e-scooter is very practical for everyday use, boasting a light frame, small wheels, and an effortless folding mechanism. With a wide footboard, double suspension, and high ground clearance, it's bound to make commuting comfortable and fun. Besides that, Yadea claims the foldable ElitePrime has "SUV-like" qualities that allow it to "conquer all road conditions" and provide a powerful and safe ride.
Let's look at its specs to see if it can deliver on this promise. The manufacturer equipped the new e-scooter with an 800W motor with a peak output of 1500W and 40 Nm of torque, which will help it reach a top speed of 18.6 mph (30 kph). The two-wheeler is also said to be able to climb inclines of up to 30 percent, while the front and rear suspension will ensure a smooth ride even on bumpy roads.
It is fitted with a powerful braking system that ensures safety in any condition. For instance, the scooter will automatically stop if tilted 45 degrees, thus reducing the possibility of the rider falling off.
The large 678Wh lithium battery provides a 40-mile (64-km) range on a single charge, and regenerative braking will keep it topped up when on the move. This should be enough for most riders looking for a daily commuter.
It rides on 10-inch wheels shod in tubeless tires that feature "self-repairing" technology. What this means is that the Elite Prime's tires heal themselves after suffering punctures from nails, stones, and whatnot. The wheels are also wider than on other Yadea scooters to improve stability. The SUV inspiration is notable in the 24 percent higher ground clearance compared to the company's other models and its wider footboard.
A companion app that supports iOS and Android devices is also available and will enable many types of smart control features, including cruise control, dynamic connection, real-time updates on parking spots, and remote locking and unlocking.
The new Yadea Elite Prime electric scooter can be ordered on the crowd-funding platform Indiegogo and is available to buy worldwide. It is priced at $1,499, but you can get it for just $699 until May 19, thanks to a Super Early Bird offer. Deliveries are set to start next month.
In the aesthetics department, the electric scooter looks quite sleek and compact, and when folded down, it reduces the height by a third. This makes it small enough to fit in the boot of a car. Its frame is made of aluminum, which gives it strength and a lightweight design (it tips the scales at 80 lbs or 36 kg). It also comes with front and rear lights and indicators, as well as an LED display that will showcase essential ride information.
