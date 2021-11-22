The Story of ICE-T, the World’s First Tesla With a Chevy V8 Under the Hood

Yadea Rolls Out Super Affordable Electric Kick Scooter, Folds Up in Less Than 3 Seconds

Two-wheeler manufacturer Yadea has recently unveiled its new electric kick scooter, the KS3. Equipped with hollow tires, a front shock absorber, and a brand-new LCD display, the new scooter is ready to hit the streets. 7 photos



It takes less than 3 seconds to fold it up, and since it doesn't occupy much space, you can simply carry it with you in a bus or in a subway or store it in your car.



The



In terms of performance, the KS3 features a 500W rear wheel motor and a lithium battery. That's enough for the scooter to sprint on the street at 15,6 mph (25 kph). It has a 19-mile (30,5-km) estimated range. However, the lithium battery has smart BMS, which redirects the recovered energy from braking back into the battery for longer rides.



Safety features include dual safe-lock latches and an anti-slip standing deck. There's also a front shock absorber that allows you to ride the KS3 on bumpy roads without jumping off the thing. An LED headlight, always-on taillight, and four reflectors complete the package, ensuring that you're visible at all times.



Tech-wise, the scooter offers three riding modes to fit any rider's style: Pedestrian, Standard, and Sport. A dashboard allows you to read the ride's stats, including battery percentage, distance traveled, and Bluetooth connection.



Yadea's new KS3 is available on Amazon for $569.99. For what it's worth, this electric kick scooter actually costs less than an iPhone 13, which starts at $699 in the U.S.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

