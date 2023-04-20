Electric Bike Company Introduces Model J E-Bike With Premium Features at Entry-Level Price

We all know that electric bikes are all the rage now in terms of urban transportation, making biking more feasible for more people, but we also know that they typically imply a higher financial investment compared to traditional bicycles.
There is no doubt that they are becoming increasingly popular around the world, but with the average price of an e-bike hovering over the $2,000 mark and high-end models reaching as high as $10,000-$12,000, the e-bikes’ progression from niche to mainstream could take longer than expected.
Electric Bike Company (EBC), a Newport Beach, California-based e-bike manufacturer, wants to make pedal-assisted two-wheelers more accessible to the masses by introducing a smaller and nimbler e-bike called Model J.
The sticker price for the new model is $1,499 and up, based on customizations, but the company offers a limited-time introductory price of just $1,199, which makes it a bargain considering the newcomer is a best-in-class electric bike boasting premium EBC safety features and technology.
“We are so glad to be able to offer a US-built, safe e-bike at this entry-level price,” said Sean Lupton-Smith, EBC’s founder and CEO. “We’ve packed all of our premium standard features into a fun, adventurous e-bike suited for both urban and off-road terrain. We couldn’t be more excited about this new addition to our roster.”
Founded in 2012, EBC has over one decade of experience in building custom electric bikes and has made a name for itself producing the best American-made, bespoke electric cruisers in the world. Their models are made entirely in Newport Beach, California, using high-quality global materials, and each customer can customize their e-bike as they please, from color to branding to accessories.
The new Model J is a moto-inspired e-bike that takes some design cues from the SUPER73, a minibike produced by another local company based in Irvine, California, that features a frame style that has become popular among younger riders. As such, the Model J is geared toward the young adult consumer, offering motorcycle vibes in e-bike form.
It comes with an aluminum, hydro-formed frame, and just like EBC’s other models, it boasts a wide comfortable seat, rubber or leather grips, an LCD color display, and integrated LED lights in the front and back. For power, it uses a rear hub motor offered with a 10-year warranty that helps it reach a top speed of 28 mph (factory settings limit it to 20 mph, but it can be re-programmed once confirmed with local city regulations).
The company also made sure to use corrosion-resistant stainless steel hardware all over the e-bike, as well as integrated bearings. Puncture-resistant tires, premium rims, and dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes are also part of the package.
In terms of batteries, the company offers three 48V batteries options, including 14Ah (672Wh), 28Ah (1,344Wh), and 42Ah (2,016Wh), providing maximum ranges of 65 miles (104 km), 130 miles (208 km), and 195 miles (314 km), respectively.
The list of optional upgrades is quite extensive and includes front and rear racks for your cargo needs, an anti-theft alarm, and a lighting kit with high/low beams, turn signals, and brake lights. A torque sensor for those planning to use pedal assist, as well as a thumb throttle and a half-twist throttle are also available.
Electric Bike Company’s Model J e-bike is now available for pre-order at the competitive price of $1,199, with delivery taking between five to six weeks.
The above are all standard features, and starting with these, prospective customers can design their own e-bike with plenty of colors and accessories to choose from. Besides the three base colors of white, black, and red, the online customizer includes 40 additional paint color options. And it’s not only the frame that can take the color of your choice but also the fork, chain guard, basket, and more.
