Alpen Basecamp: Your Personal Bike Garage Disguised as a Smart, Sleek Capsule

Ah, the pitfalls of two-wheeler ownership of the city-dweller! If you ride a bicycle on the regular, including on the daily commute, you must be familiar with them: poor infrastructure, lack of safe parking spots, storage, and the ever-increasing rate of bike theft. This plastic “capsule” does away with most of these.
This snail shell-like plastic capsule is actually a secure and very smart bike storage solution, whether for personal use (in which case it works as your very own compact bike garage) or for commercial operations (which makes it ideal for app sharing). It’s called Basecamp and it comes from U.S. company Alpen, which boasts of going “above and beyond” to help riders protect their bikes because a “bike is more than just a mode of transportation – it's something you value.” No argument here from us.
The Basecamp is actually the second model from the company’s lineup, and also the most advanced and theft-proof. In 2018, Alpen broke on the market with help from crowdfunding, with the initial model of the capsule, which now goes by Classic. Introduced in the spring of 2022, the Basecamp is the more recent, smarter and more advanced version of that one – and it brings extra storage capacity, as well.
The idea for the bike capsule was born from the fact that all riders need a place to stow their bikes when not in use (duh), and that said space needs to be more convenient than a garage, the apartment upstairs or the basement, and several times more secure than the street pole to which they lock it. After all, we all know that a bike lock is only as strong as the thief’s determination (and skill) to break it, so no bike is really ever safe on the street.
relying on a lock and good luck, Alpen suggests storing the bike inside a compact garage-like plastic shell. The Basecamp is made of made of UV-resistant rotomolded polyethylene, and just like its predecessor, it features a ball-bearing-equipped hinged half that slides upward and downward, serving as a closing lid. In the Classic model, the lid was secured in place with a key and lock, but the Basecamp is more in keeping with the times and comes with a remote-operated lock. It has keyless access, in other words, and users are able to gain access to the contents by means of the dedicated app.
The use of the app brings certain advantages as well. For starters, owners of the Basecamp can choose to share the unlock code with friends or family via the app, either permanently or at certain intervals. Secondly, for commercial operations, the electronic lock comes in handy for app sharing. In this case, users can use the app to locate unoccupied Basecamps, and claim them – and also to conduct payment.
Each unit is secured from the inside, with bolts to the ground, with the company noting that “most” surfaces will work. The plastic used for the shell is durable and resistant, and will foil most attempts at breaking in. For extra safety, owners can opt for a Hiplok Ankr ground anchor to tie the bike down.
Should all these fail, the Basecamp features anti-theft sensors and loudspeaker alarms, and Alpen is using 24/7 security systems at its biggest rental locations to deter theft. Battery fire detection is included.
bikes as large as 77 inches long and 33 inches wide (196 x 84 cm) will fit inside.
The Classic was introduced just as e-bikes were taking off, but the 2020 international health crisis and the changes it brought to public transport have seen them become a fixture in most cities. Consequently, the Basecamp needed to be larger to fit most e-bike models and additional gear. If you’re not one for e-bikes and still ride a standard bike, you can probably fit two such models inside the unit.
On the same note, the Basecamp features a small rear opening through which you can run the chord of a charger to the nearest power outlet, so you can keep your battery topped up and your e-bike ready to go at any moment. This feature comes very in handy for fleet operators, who can charge the bikes while in storage.
A unit retails for $2,500, but as of the time of press, all pre-orders based on a $50 reservation are sold out. If you’re feeling particularly stressed about your bike today, you will have to wait a bit more for a new bath of Basecamp capsules, is what we’re saying.
The Basecamp is actually the second model from the company’s lineup, and also the most advanced and theft-proof. In 2018, Alpen broke on the market with help from crowdfunding, with the initial model of the capsule, which now goes by Classic. Introduced in the spring of 2022, the Basecamp is the more recent, smarter and more advanced version of that one – and it brings extra storage capacity, as well.
The idea for the bike capsule was born from the fact that all riders need a place to stow their bikes when not in use (duh), and that said space needs to be more convenient than a garage, the apartment upstairs or the basement, and several times more secure than the street pole to which they lock it. After all, we all know that a bike lock is only as strong as the thief’s determination (and skill) to break it, so no bike is really ever safe on the street.
relying on a lock and good luck, Alpen suggests storing the bike inside a compact garage-like plastic shell. The Basecamp is made of made of UV-resistant rotomolded polyethylene, and just like its predecessor, it features a ball-bearing-equipped hinged half that slides upward and downward, serving as a closing lid. In the Classic model, the lid was secured in place with a key and lock, but the Basecamp is more in keeping with the times and comes with a remote-operated lock. It has keyless access, in other words, and users are able to gain access to the contents by means of the dedicated app.
The use of the app brings certain advantages as well. For starters, owners of the Basecamp can choose to share the unlock code with friends or family via the app, either permanently or at certain intervals. Secondly, for commercial operations, the electronic lock comes in handy for app sharing. In this case, users can use the app to locate unoccupied Basecamps, and claim them – and also to conduct payment.
Each unit is secured from the inside, with bolts to the ground, with the company noting that “most” surfaces will work. The plastic used for the shell is durable and resistant, and will foil most attempts at breaking in. For extra safety, owners can opt for a Hiplok Ankr ground anchor to tie the bike down.
Should all these fail, the Basecamp features anti-theft sensors and loudspeaker alarms, and Alpen is using 24/7 security systems at its biggest rental locations to deter theft. Battery fire detection is included.
bikes as large as 77 inches long and 33 inches wide (196 x 84 cm) will fit inside.
The Classic was introduced just as e-bikes were taking off, but the 2020 international health crisis and the changes it brought to public transport have seen them become a fixture in most cities. Consequently, the Basecamp needed to be larger to fit most e-bike models and additional gear. If you’re not one for e-bikes and still ride a standard bike, you can probably fit two such models inside the unit.
On the same note, the Basecamp features a small rear opening through which you can run the chord of a charger to the nearest power outlet, so you can keep your battery topped up and your e-bike ready to go at any moment. This feature comes very in handy for fleet operators, who can charge the bikes while in storage.
A unit retails for $2,500, but as of the time of press, all pre-orders based on a $50 reservation are sold out. If you’re feeling particularly stressed about your bike today, you will have to wait a bit more for a new bath of Basecamp capsules, is what we’re saying.