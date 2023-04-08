Envo Goes Outside Its Comfort Zone of Products and Nails the Stax Road E-Bike

What do most of us look for in a bicycle or other urban mobility machine? Personally, I want my devices to be, first and foremost, affordable and resilient and to bring more to the game than the other guys. Well, this might be the case with Envo's Stax e-bike.
Envo, Envo. Where have I heard that name before? Oh, yeah! They're a Canadian team responsible for an e-bike platform dubbed Flex. If you've heard of the Flex, it's simply a modular urban mobility base that allows owners to access a classic e-bike, an e-trike, or even a winter-ready snowmobile-o-e-bike thing. I think it's pretty amazing. They also tackle aquatic activities.
But this time around, Envo has decided to focus all its attention on a bicycle style that is outside its lineup, a downright road bike. It's called the Stax, and unlike other machines from Envo, this one is designed for those that use bicycles more for sport and as a speedy alternative to other single-occupancy vehicles. Best of all, Envo really thought things through, and the result is a two-wheeler that looks and feels like a classic bike, albeit with an electrified kick.
Now, whenever I look at a bicycle, I like to start with the frame. After all, it's the base for the entire contraption and dictates everything from how much speed you can catch, how comfortable it may be, and even what can be hidden among the tubes. For the Stax, aluminum is the base material, and with all the electronics and secondary gear, it only weighs 42 lbs (19 kg).
As for the riding position and comfort, I particularly enjoy how the Stax shows up to the game with a geometry inherent to gravel bikes. A slanting top tube offers just enough clearance in case roads get rough, and the lowered seat stay is also a sign of gravel heritage.
Speaking of battery packs, according to Envo, the cells have been selected for best operation in freezing weather. But just how much riding is possible with this 36 V, 12.8 A battery? In optimum settings, up to 100 km (62 mi) is possible. Quite a bit, if you ask me, and enough to offset the $2,480 (€2,255 at current exchange rates) price tag.
As for the sort of motor you'll find on the Stax, nothing mounted into the frame, but rather a rear hub motor with 500 W of nominal power. It's enough to help you fly around town at speeds upwards of 20 mph (32 kph). This is an assisted speed, so don't bother looking for a throttle. After all, it's an EV designed to get you out of the house and moving more, so why would you want a throttle function anyway?
Now, the average rider like you and me doesn't need a bike that's completely streamlined and aerodynamic enough to bring home gold medals. Instead, we need a two-wheeler that is as versatile as possible. With this in mind, I want you to look at the fork and seat stay on the Stax. What do you see? If you said rack and fender mounts, you'd be right. This means that you can throw on a cargo rack and do a tad more than just ride around, and carry groceries while you're at it.
The remainder of the Stax is completed with systems like a simple-to-use 8-speed Shimano Altus gearbox, hydraulic brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors, and a controller with an integrated display. The presence of a PAS (Pedal Assist System) with a sensor and "torque emulation software" means that motor output should always be optimized to match your cadence and effort. Thumb throttle seems to only be optional for this setup.
What does all this mean for folks like you and me? Well, first of all, we're getting enough power and range to justify the price tag. Furthermore, it's rather light for an e-bike, can take a load off your bag when you need to, and best of all, should feel like a classic bike we grew up with, just with a kick.
Sure, the only way to gauge whether this bugger is fit for you is to test it out. So, what are you waiting for? The rest is in your hands.
Another aspect of the frame that needs to be considered is those thin tubes. Remember, this is an e-bike, and e-bikes are filled with things like batteries, wires, chips, and sometimes even motors if they're mounted into the frame like Fazua or TQ drivetrains. Well, one way Envo kept the Stax so nice and slim was by placing the battery pack in the seat post.
All this means that the Stax is clearly oriented towards city riding, and the presence of an integrated headlight, taillight, and 40 mm cross-section tires are clear indications of this. Why the larger tires if this is a road bike? Precisely for versatility, with a touch of comfort. The lack of a suspension system means you'll only rely on your rubbers for a plush ride.
