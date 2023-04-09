The CTY e2.2 E-Bike Entices Commuters With Many Creature Comforts and a $2.7K Price Tag

These days, I always find myself explaining to people why they should consider commuting by bicycle. I get it - using a car is much more comfortable, but it might not usually be as fun. Of course, the possibility of using a bike to commute depends on several factors, such as how far you live from work, the typical weather of your region, and more. Today, I’m continuing my quest to showcase commuter e-bikes with the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2.
Some people find riding traditional bikes daily exhausting, and it takes too long to get to their destinations. That’s why I’ve been talking more about e-bikes and their benefits lately. For instance, you can carry more while sweating less, you can go faster, and just like with regular bikes, you can avoid traffic jams. Furthermore, recharging is also easy and cheap. But typically, e-bikes usually mean higher financial investments compared to standard bicycles.
Prices can significantly differ depending on what features you’ll have. Being a cost-conscious shopper myself, I’ve been researching e-bikes that won’t break the bank. The option I’m presenting today comes from Co-op Cycles, REI’s affordable in-house brand.
REI has been on the market since 1938, so it’s quite an established brand. Its name stands for “Recreational Equipment, Inc.” The company is all about living outdoors, as it sells top-quality gear and apparel. Co-op Cycles was unveiled in 2016 as a new brand of bikes built by REI’s most passionate member cyclists. It was introduced as a replacement for the Novara line, and it comprises five types of bikes: DRT (mountain), ARD (all-road), ADV (adventure), REV (youth), and CTY (pavement).
The latter category includes five in-house e-bikes, one of which I’m discussing today. There’s also a CTY e2.1 version available, priced even lower than the CTY e2.2, although it comes with less power. Since I emphasized price so much, let’s talk number, the CTY e2.2 has a base price of $2,700 (€2,455), although it’s currently discounted to $2,159 (€1,963). Indeed, there are commuter e-bikes with a lower price out there, but I feel it’s a decent cost for what you get.
The bike’s construction is designed to offer riders an upright position with good visibility. What’s more, you can fine-tune your position via the adjustable stem. The EV tips the scales at a decent 52 lbs. (24 kg), and its weight limit is 300 lbs. (136 kg), including the rider’s weight and gear.
Power is delivered by a 250 W Shimano E6100 mid-drive motor that outputs a max torque of 60 Nm (44 lb-ft). The CTY 2.2 is a Class 1 e-bike, providing pedal assistance up to 20 mph (32 kph). Three assist modes are available, as well as a walk mode.
The motor is connected to a Shimano E8010 504 Wh battery, which is equipped with an Abus lock for additional safety. It’s also removable, so you can charge it wherever you want; juicing it will take about four hours. Co-op Cycles claims the e-bike has a pedal assist range of 50 miles (80 km), although you’ll probably be able to achieve more than that.
The frame sits on 27.5-inch wheels with Schwalbe Big Ben tires, which feature a multi-surface tread profile that allows you to have grip even on gravel or dirt roads. Bumps are absorbed via a Suntour front suspension with 75 mm of travel.
Since the CTY e2.2 is designed with a commuter in mind, let’s see what components make urban riding more pleasurable. I already mentioned the integrated rear rack, which can hold up to 59 lbs. (27 kg), but you’ll also discover a center kickstand, front and rear fenders, and lights front and back.
Although they might not seem like much, some budget-friendly e-bike manufacturers skimp on these components. REI also offers a wide range of accessories for the e-bike, like saddlebags, mirrors, and top tube bags.
In case the name isn’t suggestive enough of the bike’s purpose, its design is. Even though it features a mountain bike-inspired frame made from 6061 aluminum, it comes with an overbuilt rear rack welded directly to the frame. Three sizes are available, fitting riders with heights between 5’0” (1.52 meters) and 6’3” (1.9 meters). The smallest size is a step-thru, while the other two step-over.
A Shimano Acera 9-speed shifter will aid you in tackling steep slopes, and Shimano hydraulic brakes will safely slow you down whenever needed. In case you haven’t figured it out by now, there are many Shimano components on this e-bike, including the bottom bracket, rear derailleur, rear cogs, and others.
Twilight Blue is the only color available for the CTY e2.2. This e-bike is ready to accompany you on urban commutes, all for a fair price tag compared to other e-bikes from competitors. You can find out more information about the EV on REI’s website.