Brembo Brakes the 2023 MotoGP, It's Their Eighth Season in the Competition

If I were to ask you about the first brakes manufacturer that comes to mind, there’s a really high chance you’d answer Brembo. The Italian company has established itself as one of the go-to brands for brakes, and it’s widely used in both motorsport and personal vehicles. Brembo announced it would continue to supply all MotoGP riders this season.
Brembo’s experience with two-wheeled motorsports goes way back - the company has accumulated experience in 47 world championships in the premier class (MotoGP and 500). Specifically, the brand’s brakes have won 34 World Rider Championships, 35 World Constructor Championships, and more than 500 GPs with leading teams.
Brembo will supply customized braking systems to all 22 riders participating in this year’s 22nd Moto GP Championship. This is the eighth season in which the teams have chosen Brembo for its parts, including brake calipers, carbon discs, brake master cylinders, clutch pumps, and pads. In the 2023 season, Brembo ensured each rider could customize the braking system according to their riding style, track, and race strategy.
Let’s go further into detail and check out the technical specs of the Brembo braking system. The GP4 4-piston caliper dedicated to the MotoGP championship was launched in 2020. It’s machined out of a solid piece of aluminum and boasts several innovative features, such as external fins, which help cool the brake system.
The GP4 was engineered with an anti-drag system that increases torque during braking – it works by generating a force supplementing that is created by the hydraulic pressure of the brake fluid on the pistons. As a result, the rider applies the same pressure to the brake lever but gets additional braking force.
At the same time, a spring device on the anti-drag system reduces the residual torque and prevents the pads and discs from coming into contact with each other, which slows the bike down.
There’s a vast range of carbon brake discs – five different diameters are available, each with two material specifications: Standard and High Mass. Riders are expected to opt for 340 mm diameter discs in both High and Standard Mass versions. However, there will be some teams that will go for both types of 320 mm diameter discs.
Two ventilated disc options are also available, with a diameter of 340 mm or 355 mm. The 355 mm disc is the most recent innovation introduced by Brembo in the 2022 championship. Both discs are designed to be used on circuits that are very tough on the braking system, such as Spielberg, Motegi, Sepang, or Buriram.
The advanced braking technology is engineered to weigh as little as possible, 5.5 kg (12 lbs.) precisely. All types of discs, regardless of diameter, are 8 mm thick and tip the scales between 1 kg (2.2 lbs.) and 1.4 kg (3.1 lbs.).
Brembo confirmed it would also provide braking systems to the minor categories of MotoGP (Moto2 and Moto3) via its SBS Friction and J.Juan subsidiary brands.
The 2023 MotoGP Championship will start this Sunday, March 26, at the Algarve Internation Circuit. Tune in to see the Brembo brakes in action.