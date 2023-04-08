The Blix Aveny Skyline Commuter E-Bike Neatly Balances Style and Practicality

While looking for neat bikes destined for everyday use, I stumbled upon Blix Aveny Skyline. This electric commuter bike blends an elegant, proven design with good features, all for a reasonable price. Let’s see what it’s all about.
Blix was founded in Santa Cruz, California in 2014. It’s a direct-to-consumer brand delivering various e-bike models, such as city, cruiser, cargo, and folding. It boasts a simple goal: "to produce e-bikes that inspire and empower people to live a more fun and healthier life.”
It is an American brand, but Blix looked across the globe for inspiration. If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam, you’ve experienced first-hand what a city built for bikes looks like. One of the most popular bike types in the Netherlands is the appropriately named Dutch-style commuter, and it seems the Aveny Skyline took some inspiration from this bicycle type.
The bike’s low step-through frame is designed to accommodate a vast range of riders, those between 5’1” and 6’2” (154 and 178 centimeters). It’s made of the standard 6061 aluminum alloy. And three colors are available: Nu Cream, Slate Gray, Burgundy, and Steel Blue.
Before we get into more technical details, let me tell you more about pricing. The Aveny Skyline has a $2,000 (€1,836) price tag, although it’s currently discounted at $1,700 (€1,561). Let’s see how it’s reflected in the quality of its components.
The company claims you’ll have around 45 miles (72 km) of range on a single charge, although that depends on factors such as rider weight, conditions, etc. Charging it will take around 5 hours, so you’d better not forget to juice the battery up as it might hinder your plans.
Being an urban rider myself, I know how important it is for a bicycle to provide ways of carrying various stuff around. Luckily, Blix ensured this possibility by equipping the Aveny Skyline with front and rear mounting points. Via the custom-designed Blix modular racking system, you can customize your Aveny for your exact needs, although for an extra cost. You’ll only get a rear rack as standard, but you can opt for a wide range of accessories, such as a front basket, a passenger seat, bags of various sizes, and more. The bike can carry a maximum weight of up to 270 lb (122 kg).
If you live in a region with lots of slopes, rest assured. The e-bike is fitted with a Shimano Acera 7-speed drivetrain, which, paired with the 500 W motor, will come in very helpful when tackling hills. Furthermore, you can select between five levels of pedal assist. I also like that the bike comes with a throttle, which can be used at any assist level or speed. If you’re too tired to keep on pedaling, the throttle can also help you ride that extra mile home. On the other hand, if you run out of battery, you won’t have to worry about how far from home you are, as it will easily roll even without any assistance.
Blix didn’t sacrifice any safety features – the Aveny slows down via hydraulic disk brakes, and they automatically trigger the rear light when used. Furthermore, the bike’s wheels come with puncture-resistant tires with Kevlar technology.
Riders can check battery life, speed, and trip distance on a small screen housed in the center of the handlebar. You won’t have access to a proprietary app like more premium e-bikes have, but at least you have the option of charging your phone or speaker via the display’s integrated USB charge port.
Given the absence of any sort of suspension, I wouldn’t recommend taking this e-bike off the beaten path. That being said, in case your daily commute involves some light off-roading, it’ll probably handle it.
At the core of this e-bike is a 500 W rear hub motor connected to a 48 V, 614 Wh battery, which is neatly housed just behind the seat tube. It’s certainly not engineered for extreme speeds, but it’ll provide enough power for city riding. Blix doesn’t give any information regarding its top speed, but a quick look through the customer reviews revealed that it’s limited to around 20 mph (32 kph).
Given its above-entry-level price tag, you can expect the e-bike to include the essential components, which are sometimes overlooked. You’ll find front and rear fenders, a bell integrated into the left brake lever for convenience, LED front and rear lights, and a kickstand.
Designed with the average commuter in mind, the Aveny Skyline is a straightforward, no-frills e-bike with a pleasant aesthetic. At first glance, you’d almost think this is a traditional bike, but its electric capabilities are given away by its battery and the rear hub motor. It stands out with solid geometry, quality components, and a first-class paint job, blending style with practicality for a competitive price.