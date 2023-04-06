This BMC Concept Could Be the Cycling Machine New E-Bike Riders Need: A Real "Pinocchio"

With the appearance of "Cabon Fibaa" on the market, mankind has been able to craft some very mind-boggling and downright amazing machines. This is true for the cycling industry too, and while this next concept doesn't seem to exist – not to my current knowledge – we can still drool over it a bit.
It's called the BMC Electric Roadbicycle Starterpack (ERS), and it's nothing more than a conceptual design cranked out by two bright minds from Korea. And while BMC has nothing to do with this concept except stand as inspiration for the work, Jae Gwon Ko and Jan Ch have unveiled a design that I would love to ride, feel, and even own. Let's dive a bit deeper, shall we?
As I mentioned, BMC stood as an inspiration for this project, in particular, their Timemachine road bike. Ever heard of this cycling platform? If you haven't, just know that some of the more equipped versions come in with price tags over $15,000 (€13,700 at current exchange rates)! I've added a couple of real Timemachines just to help you compare the two.
Taking in the ERS visually, some of the traits of the Timemachine are clearly observable. For example, that angled and elongated stem leads up to an ultra-flush carbon fiber handlebar, just as it does on the Timemachine. One clear difference is how Jae and Jan focused on a vertical construction rather than a horizontal one, typical of real bikes. This was probably done because of the integrated display and to offer riders a more comfortable riding position. After all, the two designers mention that the ERS is intended for the new e-bike rider.
Another clear difference is how the ERS steering column is connected to the fork. While traditional bikes, the Timemachine included, have a steerer tube running clear through the frame's head tube, the ERS displays a mechanism that appears to work without a steerer tube. Oh, and the way the front construction trails into the frame at the top and down tubes looks absolutely gorgeous, but I'm not too sure about the practicality of it.
Now, this bugger is an e-bike, and so a motor is mounted to the BB. I thought it could have been mounted to the rear wheel, but this is a BMC machine we're talking about here. We might never live to see the day when BMC puts a hub-mounted motor on an e-bike. But there's no mention of power levels and output.
One component where the two designers put in some thought was the battery construction. What I found rather neat is that the battery pack is mounted outside the down tube and sits right above the BB. It's that little black box upon which the water bottles are sitting. Not only does this placement allow the down tube construction to be kept to a minimum, but it can also be used to divert wind flow in a desired manner. Oh, and one of those water bottles appears to be a range extender, the one mounted near the seat tube. I think it's one hell of a design that many manufacturers oversee or use. Some real bikes showcase such a feature, but it's typically for storing tools, snacks, or anything else you might need on your ride.
One last aspect I want you to take note of is the positioning of the BB. I don't know about you, but the last time I saw a BB set this high on a bike was when I was exploring a downhill machine. This allows the crankset to also be set relatively high, and since this bike is designed for newer riders, this aspect is sure to help in cornering at high speeds. Although, the result is a chain that runs slanted to the chain stay. Looks a bit weird. Tying things off with integrated lighting and a carbon fiber seat post, you have yourself an ERS.
From here, the only thing to do is keep your eyes on the news because, in a few months to years, we could very well see a BMC bike resembling the ERS. Maybe a thing or two will be tweaked, but in my opinion, this Pinocchio stands a solid chance of becoming a real boy.
As we make our way toward the rear of the ERS, I must attract your attention to the way tubes are shaped. If there's one material that can yield such a squared-off and edgy look, it's carbon fiber. Sure, the bike doesn't exist, but if it was to ever be created, I don't see what other material could be used to yield such shapes.
As I explored more and more of this two-wheeler to see what could someday be, I realized that the designers behind the ERS have taken things a tad further than just a rendering. I say this because some of the information regarding this design states that the bike's overall geometry, tube lengths, and everything else you see has been sized and developed to be equipped with a very real component system, a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain. By the looks of things, it's even tuned for Di2 wireless shifting. Honestly, it's this mentality and level of inclusion in a concept that often makes the difference in whether it becomes a palpable toy or not.
