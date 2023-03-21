Electronics Giant Acer Jumps Onto E-Bike Bandwagon With Lightweight AI-Driven Cummuter

Even if the micro-mobility boom is starting to slow down a bit, e-bikes are still the hottest mobility solutions on two wheels right now, with global sales even outshining electric and hybrid cars combined in some areas, so the recent wave of automakers’ interest in electric bikes shouldn’t come as a surprise. What does come as a surprise is that even companies in other fields are willing to jump industries into e-bike space.
Taiwanese electronics company Acer is one of the latest players to have done so with their recent announcement of the ebii e-bike. The ebii is a lightweight urban mobility solution that comes packed with several innovative features that make it stand out in the e-bike industry.
The built-in AI features designed to learn riders’ personal preferences, predictively control the transmission, and change gears based on road conditions are the highlights of the new two-wheeler.
The ebii features a sleek, minimalist design with a one-size aluminum-alloy frame with integrated lights. A single-sided lightweight fork allows for a smoother and more controlled ride.
An intelligent control box and a 460-Wh removable battery are also built into the frame. The battery is designed by Acer subsidiary MPS Energy and is said to offer 68 miles (110 km) of range on a single charge. It can be removed for charging when necessary and can also serve as a portable power station for your mobile devices. Recharge time will take just 2.5 hours, according to the company.
There is no mechanical gearset in sight, but the above mentioned smart control box with AI-powered features will make up for it, automatically adjusting assistance from the motor according to rider preferences and route conditions.
The e-bike boasts a low-maintenance carbon belt drive setup, with a 250W bicycle motor that can be positioned in the front or rear wheel hubs or mounted at the bracket. It will deliver a maximum assist speed of 20 mph (32 kph) and 40 Nm (29.5 lb. ft) of torque.
Weight-wise, the ebii tips the scales at just 35 pounds (16 kg), which makes it lighter than most offerings on the market.
An accompanying ebiiGo app will let riders monitor the ebii e-bike’s battery status, auto-lock systems, and GPS positioning. It can also be used to power on the e-bike, choose from three ebiiRide modes, and show recommended routes.
Built-in tracking capabilities come in handy in case the electric bike gets stolen, as the rider will be able to lock it remotely and track it using the GPS locator.
Other noteworthy features include airless tires to avoid a flat, 360-degree LED lighting, including strip lighting under the control box, a proximity unlocking feature, and collision detection sensors. A radar sensor is also mounted under the rider’s seat and will warn of any vehicles approaching from behind.
Acer hasn’t revealed any details regarding pricing or availability for the ebii e-bike, but given the innovative design and advanced features, we assume the price tag will go way beyond the average $1,500-$2,500 direct-to-consumer e-bikes.
