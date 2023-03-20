Himiway's New E-Bike Product Launch Has Something for Everyone, but I Want a Pony

In the search for the perfect urban mobility machine, our society has arrived at the e-bike. Yet, here too, the variety can sometimes be overwhelming. But, with a bit of foresight, teams like Himiway are hitting the scene with e-cycles tuned for just about any riding you can think of.
Folks, you may have heard of Himiway before. After all, we've covered some of their gear already and are even testing their machines. Well, this time around, they've unleashed three electrified beasts tuned based on terrain, capabilities, and budget. With this in mind, let's explore these three trinkets and see what's in store.
First up on this list is the Himiway Pony, a $500 (€460 at current exchange rates) electrified option to help you get around town, and that's it. As you can see, it's the sort of bicycle that could fit in the proverbial pocket, and that's precisely what Himiway was shooting for. Heck, the wheelbase sits at a tiny 29.1 in (74 cm) while the top tube is only 12 in (30.5 cm) long. In short, the forward tilt of the steering wheel is absolutely necessary to help you sit in a proper position.
Now, here's where things get interesting. You may have noticed that the Pony doesn't have any pedals, but rather a pair of footrests. There's no crank, no chain, and no cassette. Technically, this isn't a bicycle, but more of a moped with a shape that reminds me of a clown bike. There are benefits to something like this. One of which is portability. This thing only weighs a solid 35 lb (15.8 kg) with the 10 Ah battery.
Next up, it looks like Himiway is back on track with the notion of a bicycle. Here lies the Rambler, a $1,300 (€1,200) option to help you rocket around town safely and while carrying cargo. But there's a bit more to this two-wheeler than meets the eye. The price I mentioned is a baseline for what the Rambler can be. What I mean to say is that this bugger is customizable.
For $1,300, you'll receive an e-bike with a 500 W rear-mounted hub motor and mechanical brakes. If you want hydraulic brakes, it'll cost you an extra $200. Want to move the motor so that your Rambler is running a mid-mounted powerhouse? You can have that too. But you'll need to pair that with hydraulic brakes for a total of $2,200 (€2,050). In all, 55 mi (88 km) of riding is possible, and it can carry a 300 lb (136 kg) payload, including the bike, rider, and any cargo.
The final beast in the recent Himiway unveiling is a monster dubbed the Rhino. I'll let you in on a secret. Once this manufacturer starts naming their machines after animals of the African Savannah, expect one hell of a two-wheeler. I have the Zebra in my garage at this time, and that's a lot of bike.
Here too, Himiway offers a customizable experience, selling the Rhino with a 1,000 W rear hub motor for $3,000 (€2,800). The min-mounted option will run you a solid $4,000 (€3,700). Now, customization aside, what gives the Rhino its name is its power – 28 mph (45 kph) top speed and 90 Nm (66 ft-lb) of torque – but also the fact that this beast has two battery packs integrated into the frame. Two 15 Ah batteries offer a range of up to 100 mi (161 km). That's more than enough to cover three to four days of typical city riding without even thinking about recharging. However, you must use two power sources and pull over for five hours once drained.
Finally, I have a question for you. Which of these two-wheelers would you go for? Don't be shy to comment. Personally, I'd go for the Pony. Why? Well, I know what Himiway power means (Rhino), and I don't need another urban dweller like the Rambler. That leaves the quirky and "what the hell is that thing" Pony. The sort of machine I know will be a conversation starter.
