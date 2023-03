Himiway's New E-Bike Product Launch Has Something for Everyone, but I Want a Pony

Pony

Folks, you may have heard of Himiway before. After all, we've covered some of their gear already and are even testing their machines. Well, this time around, they've unleashed three electrified beasts tuned based on terrain, capabilities, and budget . With this in mind, let's explore these three trinkets and see what's in store.First up on this list is the Himiway Pony, a $500 (€460 at current exchange rates) electrified option to help you get around town, and that's it. As you can see, it's the sort of bicycle that could fit in the proverbial pocket, and that's precisely what Himiway was shooting for. Heck, the wheelbase sits at a tiny 29.1 in (74 cm) while the top tube is only 12 in (30.5 cm) long. In short, the forward tilt of the steering wheel is absolutely necessary to help you sit in a proper position.Now, here's where things get interesting. You may have noticed that the Pony doesn't have any pedals, but rather a pair of footrests. There's no crank, no chain, and no cassette. Technically, this isn't a bicycle, but more of a moped with a shape that reminds me of a clown bike. There are benefits to something like this. One of which is portability. This thing only weighs a solid 35 lb (15.8 kg) with the 10 Ah battery.As for the riding experience, it's going to be a whole lot like riding a moped. Press the throttle all the way. With those motions of your wrist, you'll feed a 300 W motor with the juice it needs to push you around at a speed of up to 16 mph (26 kph). You'll be able to do so for up to 20 mi (32 km) of range. Not bad, not great, but worth the $500 if you want an EV now.Next up, it looks like Himiway is back on track with the notion of a bicycle. Here lies the Rambler, a $1,300 (€1,200) option to help you rocket around town safely and while carrying cargo. But there's a bit more to this two-wheeler than meets the eye. The price I mentioned is a baseline for what the Rambler can be. What I mean to say is that this bugger is customizable.For $1,300, you'll receive an e-bike with a 500 W rear-mounted hub motor and mechanical brakes. If you want hydraulic brakes, it'll cost you an extra $200. Want to move the motor so that your Rambler is running a mid-mounted powerhouse? You can have that too. But you'll need to pair that with hydraulic brakes for a total of $2,200 (€2,050). In all, 55 mi (88 km) of riding is possible, and it can carry a 300 lb (136 kg) payload, including the bike , rider, and any cargo.All this is coupled with 2.4 in cross-section tires, your choice of a 7-speed or 9-speed transmission, and a fork with suspension and lockout in case you want to stick to the tarmac. As for my favorite secondary component, it's that cargo rack at the back. This ensures you can use this bugger for more than just riding around town. Hit up the grocery store, and maybe even carry your toddler.The final beast in the recent Himiway unveiling is a monster dubbed the Rhino. I'll let you in on a secret. Once this manufacturer starts naming their machines after animals of the African Savannah, expect one hell of a two-wheeler. I have the Zebra in my garage at this time, and that's a lot of bike.Here too, Himiway offers a customizable experience, selling the Rhino with a 1,000 W rear hub motor for $3,000 (€2,800). The min-mounted option will run you a solid $4,000 (€3,700). Now, customization aside, what gives the Rhino its name is its power – 28 mph (45 kph) top speed and 90 Nm (66 ft-lb) of torque – but also the fact that this beast has two battery packs integrated into the frame. Two 15 Ah batteries offer a range of up to 100 mi (161 km). That's more than enough to cover three to four days of typical city riding without even thinking about recharging. However, you must use two power sources and pull over for five hours once drained.For the Rhino, Himiway chose extra fat tires with a 4.5 in cross-section to offer a plush ride and a front fork with a suspension to reduce vibrations as much as possible. Considering this bugger weighs 97 lb (44 kg), you'll need all the bounce you can get. Thumb throttle and hydraulic brakes complete the bigger picture. That's a whole lot of bike if you ask me.Finally, I have a question for you. Which of these two-wheelers would you go for? Don't be shy to comment. Personally, I'd go for the Pony. Why? Well, I know what Himiway power means (Rhino), and I don't need another urban dweller like the Rambler. That leaves the quirky and "what the hell is that thing" Pony. The sort of machine I know will be a conversation starter