Himiway's $2K Zebra Breaks Fat E-Bike Norms With Power and Range to Satisfy

What makes a great e-bike? Honestly, it all depends on who you ask. But, the average Joe, like you and me, wants a machine that's capable, fast, and above all, won't cost an arm and a leg to own. Cue Himiway and their fat tire Zebra.
I'm not sure why it's called the Zebra. Then again, hitting a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph) on an e-bike with a twist throttle is sure to feel like you're riding a bucking equine. Time to dive deeper and explore precisely what you and I can get your hands on for $2,000 (€1,900 at current exchange rates).
Folks, if the name Himiway sounds unfamiliar, it's not an issue. This crew has been around since 2017, and if we consider that most businesses fail within the first year, there has to be something that this crew is doing right. Initially, they hit the U.S. and Canadian markets, but today, they ship worldwide. Furthermore, the Zebra is one of the newest EVs from this California headquartered crew.
As for what this manufacturer has created, try and think of the Zebra as one of those do-it-all machines. I say this because the product videos for this puppy include a rider catching actual airtime with all 79 lbs (36 kg) of this hunk of electrified aluminum. Once you consider things like the seat/cargo rack, 400 lb (181 kg) payload capacity, ultra-wide tires, and range of up to 80 mi (129 km), you can bet your bottom dollar there's a lot to talk about.
One feature contributing to the Zebra's can-do attitude is the tires. Because this bugger is rocking 4 in cross-section rubbers with a 26 in diameter, you'll be able to ride over rather rough terrain. All the while, vibrations are being absorbed and transformed into a constant bounce. Classic fat bike. Then there's the whole bit about your contact patch. Yes, it's bigger, so maneuvering around town will feel a bit cumbersome, but once you've got sand, dirt, or snow underneath, you'll understand why Himiway chose to go with this feature.
Already you should be catching onto the idea that this puppy is big, in all senses of the word. Well, to help you move you and this two-wheeler along, Himiway drops a massive 750 W motor on the rear hub. What does this mean for you? It should mean climbing 20-25% hills while carrying you and your cargo. That 25 mph (40 kph) top speed is sure to help bring a smile to your face.
There's one thing I couldn't figure out about the motor setup. Yes, the Zebra has its powerhouse mounted to the rear wheel, so what is hidden in that massive bottom bracket construction? This feature may leave some believing that this is a mid-mounted motor e-bike when it isn't. Neither does Himiway mention what's inside that casing. Maybe cadence and torque sensors.
What about the juice to fuel your assisted rides? This is where the battery comes in. I mentioned the down tube on this bugger is massive, and that's because Himiway has thrown in a 48 V, 20 Ah battery with a whopping 960 Wh of juice. Why so much? Well, it's a big motor, and let's face it, nobody wants to sit around and charge their e-bike every day. Since that pack is removable, you can always grab another and double the peak 80 mi (129 km) range. While that number results from tests in an optimum setting, you should still be able to squeeze out around 60 mi (96 km).
low-budget and range Shimano setup brings 14-28 T, so you might as well use throttle uphill. While the drivetrain isn't wow, I loved that Himiway throws on hydraulic Tektro brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors. I feel that hydraulic brakes on e-bikes are a must, and if you've ridden monsters with this much weight and speed, you know why. It's hard to stop a proverbial train with cable-driven calipers. Throw on fenders and that rack at the rear, and you've got yourself a Zebra.
But what does it mean for you and me? Well, the $2,000 price tag is right on the cusp of how much the average human is willing to pay for something like this, and by the looks of it, it's got power, speed, range, and the ability to also handle terrain outside the urban setting. That's where it probably feels most in its element. There is a step-through version, too, so be sure to check that out.
There's a tad more to the story too. Exploring Himiway's website, I learned that this machine has a user rating of 95%, five stars. There's even a video of a couple of American Olympians that own Zebras and how they feel about it. Regarding you and me, I think some test rides are in order to see what the fuss is all about.
Folks, if the name Himiway sounds unfamiliar, it's not an issue. This crew has been around since 2017, and if we consider that most businesses fail within the first year, there has to be something that this crew is doing right. Initially, they hit the U.S. and Canadian markets, but today, they ship worldwide. Furthermore, the Zebra is one of the newest EVs from this California headquartered crew.
As for what this manufacturer has created, try and think of the Zebra as one of those do-it-all machines. I say this because the product videos for this puppy include a rider catching actual airtime with all 79 lbs (36 kg) of this hunk of electrified aluminum. Once you consider things like the seat/cargo rack, 400 lb (181 kg) payload capacity, ultra-wide tires, and range of up to 80 mi (129 km), you can bet your bottom dollar there's a lot to talk about.
One feature contributing to the Zebra's can-do attitude is the tires. Because this bugger is rocking 4 in cross-section rubbers with a 26 in diameter, you'll be able to ride over rather rough terrain. All the while, vibrations are being absorbed and transformed into a constant bounce. Classic fat bike. Then there's the whole bit about your contact patch. Yes, it's bigger, so maneuvering around town will feel a bit cumbersome, but once you've got sand, dirt, or snow underneath, you'll understand why Himiway chose to go with this feature.
Already you should be catching onto the idea that this puppy is big, in all senses of the word. Well, to help you move you and this two-wheeler along, Himiway drops a massive 750 W motor on the rear hub. What does this mean for you? It should mean climbing 20-25% hills while carrying you and your cargo. That 25 mph (40 kph) top speed is sure to help bring a smile to your face.
There's one thing I couldn't figure out about the motor setup. Yes, the Zebra has its powerhouse mounted to the rear wheel, so what is hidden in that massive bottom bracket construction? This feature may leave some believing that this is a mid-mounted motor e-bike when it isn't. Neither does Himiway mention what's inside that casing. Maybe cadence and torque sensors.
What about the juice to fuel your assisted rides? This is where the battery comes in. I mentioned the down tube on this bugger is massive, and that's because Himiway has thrown in a 48 V, 20 Ah battery with a whopping 960 Wh of juice. Why so much? Well, it's a big motor, and let's face it, nobody wants to sit around and charge their e-bike every day. Since that pack is removable, you can always grab another and double the peak 80 mi (129 km) range. While that number results from tests in an optimum setting, you should still be able to squeeze out around 60 mi (96 km).
low-budget and range Shimano setup brings 14-28 T, so you might as well use throttle uphill. While the drivetrain isn't wow, I loved that Himiway throws on hydraulic Tektro brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors. I feel that hydraulic brakes on e-bikes are a must, and if you've ridden monsters with this much weight and speed, you know why. It's hard to stop a proverbial train with cable-driven calipers. Throw on fenders and that rack at the rear, and you've got yourself a Zebra.
But what does it mean for you and me? Well, the $2,000 price tag is right on the cusp of how much the average human is willing to pay for something like this, and by the looks of it, it's got power, speed, range, and the ability to also handle terrain outside the urban setting. That's where it probably feels most in its element. There is a step-through version, too, so be sure to check that out.
There's a tad more to the story too. Exploring Himiway's website, I learned that this machine has a user rating of 95%, five stars. There's even a video of a couple of American Olympians that own Zebras and how they feel about it. Regarding you and me, I think some test rides are in order to see what the fuss is all about.