Chris Hemsworth Ditches Thor's Hammer for an E-Bike in His Spare Time

Chris Hemsworth might not have Thor’s powers in real life. But he is still strong. With a passion for pushing his limits and spending time in nature, Hemsworth likes surfing, working out, and hiking.
The 39-year-old actor is also a fan of cars, caravans, and bikes, and seeing him with an e-bike doesn't come as a surprise after all of that.
Hemsworth is the latest celebrity to join the Super73 community, proving that the e-bikes are Thor-worthy.
The Los Angeles, California-based e-bike brand has taken the U.S. by storm, and it quickly became a fan-favorite among the rich and famous, besides winning the hearts of regular folks like you and me. Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Kourtney Kardashian, and Behati Prinsloo are some of the high-profile names who have tried it out and now, the time has come for Chris Hemsworth to join the fun as well.
The e-bike Hemsworth posed with is a Super73-RX Mojave in Obsidian.
The RX is Super73's top-of-the-line model. The RX Mojave comes with all of its features, including the R-Series powerful drive system, adjustable dual suspension, and four-piston brakes, among others.
It's capable of riding on any type of terrain, the manufacturer claims, thanks to its GRZLY All-Terrain Tires of 4,5 inches in the front and five inches for the rear wheels. It also sports Multi-Class Ride Modes.
A street-legal high-performance electric bike, the Super73-RX Mojave has an aircraft-grade 6061/7005 aluminum alloy frame.
Super73-RX Mojave customers can also choose the Off-Road mode, with a peak power of 2,000 watts. The e-bike can ride like that up to a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). The Super73 comes with a price tag of $3,995.
This isn't the first time Hemsworth has shown his interest in electric bikes, though. Back in March 2021, he and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, were seen on matching e-bikes. They didn't go for the Super73 then, but for models from Cube. Pataky had a 2021 Reaction Hybrid TM Hardtail 27.5 Mountain Bike, meanwhile, Hemsworth opted for the Reaction Hybrid Pro 500 29 Allroad e-bike.
The Thor Aussie actor has also proven he had a secret talent while doing a trick on a Yamaha dirt bike. His social media shows that he has ridden motorcycles, too, including an Aprilia RS 660.
Chris Hemsworth also likes cars, besides two-wheelers. His garage hosts an Audi R8, an Audi Q7, a Cadillac Escalade, a Cadillac SRX, an Acura MDX, a Land Rover Defender, and a Toyota, Land Cruiser, among others.
