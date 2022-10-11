Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Goes Biking With Husband Adam Levine on a Super73 Electric Bike

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shows that she maintains her sense of adventure even while pregnant. She and her husband, Adam Levine, were seen biking with their girls, with Behati opting for a Super73-RX Mojave.
Super73 became increasingly popular in Los Angeles, California, and Behati Prinsloo seems to be one of the latest celebs to try it out. The supermodel was seen out with her husband, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine, and their two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.
The model announced, in August 2022, that she’s expecting her third baby with the musician, but she continues to stay in shape. She is not putting in too much effort though, because her bike of choice was an electric one, the Obsidian Super73-RX Mojave.
The RX is the top-of-the-line model, with the Super73-RX Mojave presenting all of Super73's iconic features with the powerful R-Series drive system, four-piston brakes, and adjustable dual suspension.
The high-performance electric bike is street legal and is built on an aircraft-grade 6061/ 7005 aluminum alloy frame, fitted with GRZLY All-Terrain Tires, offering Multi-Class Ride modes.
It comes pre-programmed with the Class 2 mode, which offers 750 watts of nominal power, to a peak of 1,200 watts, which helps the bike reach a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) with pedal assist. The range goes as far as 40 mi (64 km) for Class-2 throttle-only operations and up to 75 miles (121 km) with Class-1 pedal-assist. It can reach up to 2,000 watt peak power in the Off-Road mode, with a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph).
The Maroon 5 lead singer was also on a black tricycle, with a basket carrying their two kids. The two took their children on a bike ride to the beach over the weekend, where they enjoyed the good weather.
