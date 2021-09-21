Behati Prinsloo Casually Poses Next to the Buick 87 GNX

Namibian model Behati Prinsloo grew to fame when she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2009, and is also a dedicated philanthropist, mother of two and wife to Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.
Behati joined several causes and more recently, she has been supportsing organizations trying to protect the black rhinoceros, a critically endangered species native to Namibia and other countries in Southern Africa.
In her latest Instagram picture, Behati Prinsloo casually leans against an 1987 Buick GNX, with an emoji of a gust of air, in a very American shot, with a t-shirt dan eagle and a beer in her hand.
And the car is a collector's dream. For the final year of the second generation for the Buick, the car maker introduced the GNX, aka the Grand National Experiment, dubbed the “Grand National to end all Grand Nationals.” Under its hood you have a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 underrated at 276 hp at 4400 rpm and 360 lb-ft (488 Nm) at 3000 rpm of torque. In reality, it produced 300 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm).
Buick had a limited number of GNX units, building only 547 GNs with the interior trim package, and partnering up with ASC McLaren, which upgraded them into the Buick GNXs.
We can’t know for sure if she owns the 87 GNX or if it just made a pretty picture for her Instagram, however, her husband Adam Levine also shared a picture on Instagram inside the Buick over a week ago. Behati reportedly owns a Porsche 911 Targa, a Cadillac Escalade, a Skoda Octavia Wagon and a MG Roadster, according to Nalebrity.
Maroon 5's lead singer Adam Levine is a car enthusiast and a known Ferrari lover, and Behati herself called herself and her husband a “Ferrari kinda fam.” Over the years, he’s owned several newer models and classics, with the most outstanding being a 1966 330 GTC, a 1969 365 GTC, a 1971 365 GTB/4 “Daytona,” a 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, a 1965 275 GTB/2, and a custom F12tdf. Several Porsches, including a 1956 356 Speedster, are also part of the family's collection.
Last year, the couple partnered up with Ferrari North America for a good cause. The brand agreed to auction the first Ferrari Roma in the US for a very good cause, joining forces with the Save the Children organization.
