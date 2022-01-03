Britney Spears Starts the Year Riding the Super73 Electric Bike

Free from her conservatorship, Britney Spears looks better and healthier. The pop star sensation has been working out a lot. In her spare time, she rides on a Super73 electric bike, and that's how she started the new year.
For over thirteen years, Britney Spears was in a conservatorship that didn’t allow her to make any personal or professional decisions. She was not even allowed to have a key to her cars or drive alone.
That all changed in November 2021, when she became free again. Soon after, she started driving her white Mercedes-AMG SL 63 by herself and took holidays to sunny destinations.
With the arrival of the new year, Britney Spears doesn’t need other resolutions. She is free, in shape, and with an estimated $60 million net worth she can spend however she likes.
Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who is a trainer and aspiring actor, shared a couple of short videos, showing how the new year is treating them. In one of them, he’s running around with a football, playing with their Doberman, Porsha.
In the second one, Britney is smiling at the camera and petting Porsha while she’s sitting on a Super 73 electric bike. The model she’s on is from the R series, the 2021 Super73 – RX, which is their most powerful and technologically advanced bike. The one Britney has comes in rhino gray color.
The street-legal high-performance electric bike is built on an aircraft-grade 6065/7071 aluminum alloy frame and has a multi-class mode, which offers from 750 watts nominal output in Class-1 mode to a peak of 1,200 watts nominal power in Unlimited Mode.
It has a regular speed up to 20-28 mph (32-45 kph) in Class Modes one to three, pedal-assist only, and a top speed of around 28 mph+ (45 kph) in Unlimited Mode. The Super73-RX bike has an estimated price of around $3,500.
Asghari has also shared a video of himself riding the bike in the past, and they both seem to really enjoy it.
