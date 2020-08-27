autoevolution
Chris Hemsworth Could Be Heading to the Shiny and Chrome Mad Max Universe

27 Aug 2020, 8:55 UTC
by author pic
As much as you may have liked the Charlize Theron – Tom Hardy pair on screen in Mad Max: Fury Road, that was the first and last time you’ll be seeing them in this universe. The sequel to the 2015 film is underway, and it’s bringing in new faces.
10 photos
Gigahorse from Mad Max: Fury RoadGigahorse from Mad Max: Fury RoadMad Max: Fury Road used over 150 custom carsGigahorse from Mad Max: Fury RoadCranky Frank from Mad Max: Fury RoadCranky Frank from Mad Max: Fury RoadThe Peacemaker from Mad Max: Fury RoadGigglehorse from Mad Max: Fury RoadMoon Buggy from Mad Max: Fury Road
George Miller has said it a long time ago: for the sequel to Fury Road, he will be going back in time and making the story even more Furiosa-centric, removing Max altogether. Initially, the plan was to keep Charlize Theron for the Furiosa part and use CGI to tell the story in a more convincing manner.

In the end, Miller decided against it. After seeing Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and how much of a distraction the digitally youngified Robert De Niro was, Miller opted to replace Theron in this particular sequel. Ana-Taylor Joy is reportedly being considered for the young Furiosa, with a new report from The Illumerdi saying Warner Bros. is actively courting Chris Hemsworth for the male lead.

Since this is Furiosa’s story, there will be no Max Rockatansky (he’s getting his own sequel with Mad Max: The Wasteland, and Tom Hardy is still in the running for that part). Instead, the male lead will be a dude called Dementus who’s being described as 30 to 40 years old and “breathtakingly handsome: an angel’s face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny chrome staples.”

As per the report, Warners is pursuing Hemsworth because, duh, he’s breathtakingly handsome himself.

In showbiz, a lot of things can happen between the moment of early negotiations / casting and the actual start of the production, and this Furiosa sequel / spinoff is incredibly far down the line. Moreover, Miller has a reputation for taking years to get things done because he wants them done his way, and his way only.

In other words, Hemsworth could – or could not – be the next big star of the Mad Max universe. The bigger piece of news here is that Warners is still determined to deliver at least two more Mad Max movies in the near future, and this can only mean one thing: more awesome builds to gawk at.

