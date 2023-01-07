Chris Hemsworth Is Also a Fan of Travel Trailers, His Choice Is a Lotus Caravans Trooper

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is a big fan of adventure and a proud Australian. Luckily, the Lotus Caravans checks both boxes, and a Trooper trailer was part of his latest holiday.
Chris Hemsworth has starred in many movies, but his most famous role so far is the one of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also appeared in Netflix’s Extraction and many other action movies.
And one of his big passions besides acting is staying active, whether it’s in the gym, surfing, or spending time in nature. Luckily, for his camping needs, he has Lotus Caravans.
The 39-year-old Australian actor has been a longtime fan of the brand and one of his most recent posts on social media gives a shout-out to Lotus Caravans which is great for “off-road adventures,” giving a good glimpse of his caravan, which is a Trooper 203, perfect for all terrains. He added that the mobile home is perfect “whether it’s the zombie apocalypse or a good old fashion road trip.”
Besides the fact that they provide luxury models focused on comfort and luxury, they’re made in Australia, which means a lot to Melbourne-born Hemsworth. In one of the pictures he shared, he even points to the sticker indicating that. He also noted that in the caption, adding that the mobile homes are “set up for anything and everything that your camping hearts desire,” and that is the “best one on the market.”
The Trooper is one of the most luxurious models Lotus Caravans offers, and although it's not available in the current lineup, it was the best-in-category van for off-roading. It was available in different lengths, but the one Chris had was the 20 ft 3 in (6.1 m) one. When it comes to the trailers from the Aussie company, Lotus makes no compromises in terms of space.
It offers a 24" LED TV or two 32" TVs, real Italian leather seating, premium range of matte and gloss bench tops, European-made vinyl floor, a complete kitchen with soft close drawers, a pull-out pantry, a kind-size bed, a bathroom with shower, and many other amenities. You can also go full off the grid with its 680 Watts of solar power, a 300-amp-hour Enerdrive power, and a 2,600-watt inverter. As for safety, it offers gas and smoke alarms, plus a fire extinguisher.
From the pictures, we can see that Chris' caravan comes with a Satin Black exterior and the interior gives contemporary vibes, with lots of black accents, wood, and whites.
This isn’t the first time Chris has spent time in a Lotus Caravans Trooper, as he's a longtime fan of the Aussie company. Back in 2020, he also went camping with his brother, Liam, who is also an actor. He has also tried out the Off Grid model.
The Marvel actor has recently visited one of the islands in Fiji called Mamanuca Islands, where he stayed at the Tavarua Island Resort. He traveled there with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, and their three children, India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan, and recently shared a few pictures from their holiday. It’s unclear whether his stay in the caravan also happened during his stay in Fiji, but he posted the sets of pictures from his holiday at the same time. But, be it in Fiji or Australia, Lotus Carvans is a great choice for a fun yet luxurious camping experience.
