5 A-List Celebrities Who Swapped 5-Star Hotels for Vacationing With a Motorhome

Motorhomes have become more and more popular and not just among people with wanderlust. A lot of celebrities have opted to rent or own motorhomes and use them for adventure on holidays.
Nowadays, people turn to RVs or tiny homes to downsize and reduce their bills. But motorhomes or mobile tiny houses also offer a chance to travel the world without being tied to one single location while still offering fully equipped accommodation.
#1 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
The latest one was just in the summer of 2022. When most celebrities were flying all over the world and staying in the most expensive and luxurious yachts, Dax and Kristen took a road trip to Mount Rushmore, then visited the Swan Valley in Idaho, and ended up doing water adventures on the Snake River.
All of that was possible thanks to his luxury motorhome, a Foretravel IH-45. It comes with lots of features, including a king-size bed and a queen-size one, bunk beds, a full-size kitchen, one and a half bathrooms, cable TV, floor heat, fresh water, and network and satellite connection.
#2 Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Taking his family, which includes his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, and their three children, the actor gave a shout-out to Lotus Caravans, calling it perfect for "off-road adventures, whether it’s the zombie apocalypse or a good old fashion road trip."
The model he went for was the Trooper, which is the most luxurious option the caravan manufacturer offers, with premium materials and a contemporary design.
A longtime fan of the Australian manufacturer, besides the Lotus Caravans Trooper, the actor also tried out the Off Grid model when he went camping with his famous brother, Liam.
#3 Zac Efron
Similar to Hemsworth, Efron is also a huge fan of outdoor activities and seems to share a liking for Lotus Caravans as well. When he lived in Australia, he used one of the motorhomes from the brand, which Efron reportedly received as a "gift."
The model he got was to remind him of Los Angeles and perfectly titled "Hollywood." Luxurious and fitted with smart features and amenities, it has a king-size bed, premium upholstery, a bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen.
#4 Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, alongside the before-mentioned Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. And they also love adventure so much that their honeymoon wasn't on an exotic private island, but in an RV.
Mila Kunis revealed it all during an episode of The Tonight Show, where she told that she actually had bought Kutcher an RV for his birthday, and the Two and a Half Man star decided to use it for their honeymoon. It wasn't meant to be an exciting adventure since their newborn daughter, Wyatt, was joining them, as well as Kutcher's parents, but it included more mishaps than you'd want on your honeymoon.
She said that first, the air conditioner broke and had to deal with the 110-degree heat. Then, Apple Maps took them on a "fire road on the side of a mountain." Eventually, they ended up at Vineyard RV Park in Vacaville, CA.
Mila didn't reveal which model she bought but said it was "not the most luxury RVs but fine," although Ashton refers to it as the "Taj Mahal of RVs."
That didn't turn them against motorhomes, though, because in 2020, they bought a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for their camping needs.
#5 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Except for a trip to The Lakes referred to in one of the songs of folklore and a couple of (separate) pictures from a desert, there are not many details about where one the most famous singer of our times vacations with her English beau.
The couple enjoyed (some) privacy inside a motorhome that belonged to Grammy-winning artist Lenny Kravitz in the Bahamas last summer.
The custom-made Airstream trailer is parked in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas. It has a contemporary design, a fully equipped kitchen, a four-person dining booth, a bathroom, and a full-size bed.
Honorable mention: Jason Momoa
Not really used for a holiday like the rest of the list, the actor was reported to spend some time in his luxury RV post his split from wife Lisa Bonet in early 2022, camping in a friend's yard.
The model he owns is an EarthRoamer XV-LTi, which he bought in 2018. He even drove it to the premiere of Aquaman in 2019. Built on an all-wheel-drive Ford F-550 chassis, its equipment list includes a king-size bed, a pull-out sofa, a Nespresso machine, and solar panels.