Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Bought the 2022 Hummer EV, He Has the Shirt to Prove It

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are known for their green choices, and their new ride proves it. The couple opted for GMC’s revived Hummer, the EV pickup, which is a powerful fully electric monster on wheels.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met over two decades ago, when they were filming for That 70s Show. They were friends back then and went their separate ways when the show ended after its eighth season. But, after some failed relationships and marriages, they reconnected at the beginning of the 2010s and started dating in 2012. Now they share two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, and have a combined net worth of $275 million.
A couple of months ago, Ashton Kutcher appeared on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, where he revealed that he’s an American muscle car fan. “I’m a big American muscle car guy,” he explained on the show. And added: “I really like a big block, I like it loud, I like it fast.”
Now, he and his wife, Mila Kunis, have added a new vehicle to their garage, but it’s not exactly "a big block" and it's not loud either. It is instead the pickup version of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. They reportedly purchased it recently and stepped out in Los Angeles, California, late last week. Not only did they introduce their new vehicle for the world to see, but the 43-year-old also had the sweatshirt to prove it, wearing a Hummer EV sweatshirt.
Powered by three electric motors which send resources to all wheels, the Hummer EV is perfect for every road. Fitted with 35” off-road tires, the monster on wheels can produce up to 1,000 horsepower and an immense amount of torque: 11,500 lb-ft. With these figures, the pickup can 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) from a standstill in approximately 3 seconds, and GMC estimates a range up to 350+ miles (563 km) on a full charge.
The new purchase must have been their way of celebrating the fact that they sold their Beverly Hills mansion for $10.35 million, eight years after purchasing it for $10.2 million. They made enough profit to splurge on the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, which has a starting price of $112.595. That sounds like a win.
A couple of months ago, Ashton Kutcher appeared on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, where he revealed that he’s an American muscle car fan. “I’m a big American muscle car guy,” he explained on the show. And added: “I really like a big block, I like it loud, I like it fast.”
Now, he and his wife, Mila Kunis, have added a new vehicle to their garage, but it’s not exactly "a big block" and it's not loud either. It is instead the pickup version of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. They reportedly purchased it recently and stepped out in Los Angeles, California, late last week. Not only did they introduce their new vehicle for the world to see, but the 43-year-old also had the sweatshirt to prove it, wearing a Hummer EV sweatshirt.
Powered by three electric motors which send resources to all wheels, the Hummer EV is perfect for every road. Fitted with 35” off-road tires, the monster on wheels can produce up to 1,000 horsepower and an immense amount of torque: 11,500 lb-ft. With these figures, the pickup can 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) from a standstill in approximately 3 seconds, and GMC estimates a range up to 350+ miles (563 km) on a full charge.
The new purchase must have been their way of celebrating the fact that they sold their Beverly Hills mansion for $10.35 million, eight years after purchasing it for $10.2 million. They made enough profit to splurge on the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, which has a starting price of $112.595. That sounds like a win.