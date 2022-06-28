Inside Lenny Kravitz's Trailer, Where Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Vacationed in the Bahamas

Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn took a recent trip to the Bahamas. There, they got to enjoy the holiday in Lenny Kravitz’s relaxing Airstream trailer.
Singer-songwriter sensation Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn have been quietly dating since 2016. The two are trying to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight and have refused to talk about their personal lives during interviews.
While fans are impatiently waiting for Taylor Swift to release another re-recorded album, the “All Too Well” artist has just enjoyed a holiday in the Bahamas with her beau. And they got the star treatment: an exclusive stay in Grammy-winning artist Lenny Kravitz’s Airstream trailer, which is parked in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas.
Kravitz’s custom Airstream trailer is made of treated aluminum alloy, which makes it lighter, easier to transport, and more fuel efficient, plus it helps against rough weather. The interior has a contemporary design with lots of dark colors, and it includes a main driving nook, a small kitchen with white cabinets, a sink, oven, plus a fridge.
It includes a four-person dining booth and a TV mounted on the wall. There’s also a bathroom included, just behind the dining area. The bedroom is in the back, and it’s fitted with a full-size bed. Generally, the Airstream trailers have a starting price of around $36,900 and it can go up to $149,900.
The rock star has had it for several years, and it has been his primary residence for a long time, sharing on Oprah’s Master Class in 2013: “My trailer is on the beach in the Bahamas. It is a little Airstream trailer, and it’s this just cozy safe womb. There is not a lot of room, but you feel really free in there because you know what your boundaries are.” He also added that he has his own garden on the island, where he grows his own food. Kravitz also gave a short tour of the trailer in 2020, during a Men’s Health cover shoot.
If you’re wondering how Swift managed to get the key to Kravitz’s Airstream trailer, it’s all because she's a close friend of Zoe's, Lenny's daughter.
While fans are impatiently waiting for Taylor Swift to release another re-recorded album, the “All Too Well” artist has just enjoyed a holiday in the Bahamas with her beau. And they got the star treatment: an exclusive stay in Grammy-winning artist Lenny Kravitz’s Airstream trailer, which is parked in Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas.
Kravitz’s custom Airstream trailer is made of treated aluminum alloy, which makes it lighter, easier to transport, and more fuel efficient, plus it helps against rough weather. The interior has a contemporary design with lots of dark colors, and it includes a main driving nook, a small kitchen with white cabinets, a sink, oven, plus a fridge.
It includes a four-person dining booth and a TV mounted on the wall. There’s also a bathroom included, just behind the dining area. The bedroom is in the back, and it’s fitted with a full-size bed. Generally, the Airstream trailers have a starting price of around $36,900 and it can go up to $149,900.
The rock star has had it for several years, and it has been his primary residence for a long time, sharing on Oprah’s Master Class in 2013: “My trailer is on the beach in the Bahamas. It is a little Airstream trailer, and it’s this just cozy safe womb. There is not a lot of room, but you feel really free in there because you know what your boundaries are.” He also added that he has his own garden on the island, where he grows his own food. Kravitz also gave a short tour of the trailer in 2020, during a Men’s Health cover shoot.
If you’re wondering how Swift managed to get the key to Kravitz’s Airstream trailer, it’s all because she's a close friend of Zoe's, Lenny's daughter.