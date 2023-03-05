It Can Cost You Over $425K, but the DX3 Is Ready for a Lifetime of Mobile Adventures

"Hang on a minute. You dropped how much on this thing?" "Well, this model, with all the bells and whistles, ran me a tad over $425K. Once you factor in all the other little touches, I added, a bit above $450K." "I'm sorry. I've been your friend for over 20 years. Where did you get that kind of money?" "Remember how I always skipped lunch? This is why. It's about having a plan."
Ladies and gentlemen, you may have picked up on the fact that the two friends above are talking about the motorcoach you see in the main image. Oh, and some floorplans really do cost above $425K (€399K at current exchange rates). What we'll be exploring today is why that is and if it's all worth it.
To help you grasp the DX3, it would be a good idea to look at the minds and hands behind the design, none other than Dynamax Corporation. With a name like Dynamax, you'd think this crew is bent on world domination. Instead, they're aimed at luxury motorcoach domination and have been since 1997. However, back in 2011, they were bought by Forest River but were allowed to continue offering their handiwork to the world.
All that brings us to the DX3. Unlike another one of Dynamax's machines we've covered, the DX3 is the second most expensive lineup from the brand. Why bring it to your attention? After all, very few of us have the ability to purchase something like this. Well, it doesn't hurt to dream a little. Better yet, with a bit of financial planning, including skipping lunch for 20 years, you could get your hands on a DX3.
Now, like most other human interactions, I first judged this book by its cover. That said, what attracted me most was the sheer size of this thing. Think about seeing this menacing monster driving down the highway. Once you notice the name Freightliner slapped on the front of the hood, you'll understand that it's a bit more than your average motorhome. After all, Freightliner is a manufacturer of 18-wheelers and heavy-duty tractors or rigs. Heck, this puppy comes in with a GVWR of 33,000 lb (14,968 kg) and a GCWR of 54,000 lb (24,494 kg). That's 21,000 lbs (9,525 kg) of cargo and towing capacity. All that's made possible by a Detroit DD8 7.7 L diesel engine with just 375 hp but 1,050 ft-lb of torque. Slow and steady always wins the race.
this puppy is worth your 401K.
It's here that I understood precisely what Dynamax is asking you to drop this much cash on a DX3. First, the interior is going to feel way more spacious than it is when driving down the highway. That's because the DX3 is equipped with multiple slideouts. Depending on the floorplan, units will include at least two such features. They're typically used to expand the living room and bedroom areas.
As you stand in the middle of the living room, you'll notice a modular sofa across from a fireplace and a TV mount hidden in the furniture itself. Have a seat on the plush leather couch and let the integrated and colored LEDs manage your mood. Maybe put on your favorite jam, blare it through your JBL sound system, and dance the night away. You don't even have to worry about waking the neighbors, thanks to acoustic padding throughout the DX3.
When it's time for a snack, a fully equipped kitchen sits right next to the living room. I'm going to skip over the fact that features are residential-sized and look better than what I have in my home. Even bathrooms are just like those in our homes, with the porcelain god awaiting your morning prayers after a night of heavy drinking and a fiberglass shower booth to help you refresh. As for the bedroom, it's up to the same standards as the rest of this mobile home. A king bed with walk-around space is found in each floorplan, and so is another entertainment center.
year-round-living machine!
For starters, the DX3 shell comprises an aluminum frame with aluminum roof trusses, floor, and lots of fiberglass on the exterior. This brings strength and the ability to fight off the elements, all welcome benefits when discussing year-round living in a motorhome. But it's things like the 8 kW Onan generator, standard solar package with 3,000 W inverter/charger, water filtration system, Winegard satellite system, and heated holding tanks that make sure you can just get up and go, no matter the weather, no matter the place. Don't forget to check out the optional 1,000 W solar setup, a washer/dryer combo, and replace appliances with electrically fueled ones.
We've begun to scratch the proverbial surface of a DX3, and if I were to continue our journey, we'd be here for another hour or so. From here, things are in your hands, but if you do happen to fall in love with this machine and lifestyle, as long as your wheels stick to asphalt and light country roads, there's no stopping your will to explore with a DX3. And that, my fellow readers, may be worth every dang penny!
